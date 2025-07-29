Lucinda Williams Co-Founds NYC Country Bar Lucinda's

(KLM) Three-time Grammy winner Lucinda Williams, one of the most vital voices in American songwriting, has teamed with Laura McCarthy, co-founder of Brownies and Lakeside Lounge-two former mainstays of the East Village-and Americana artist and East Village bar manager Kelley Swindall, to open Lucinda's, a new Southern country bar, located at 169 Avenue A in New York City (the old Brownie's spot).
For the private opening on Tuesday, July 29, Lucinda and her band will perform a special set at 10pm, with Laura Cantrell at 9pm, with DJ Moonshine and DJ Prison Rodeo. The night will be livestreamed 9pm ET on SiriusXM Outlaw Country. Lucinda's will be open to the public on July 31.
A place in New York City where Lucinda can hang her hat, the bar and venue will feature photography from Danny Clinch, artwork by Jon Langford and Michael Worthington (some will be for sale), and a tribute to the late, great Jeremy Tepper, Lucinda's friend and the impresario behind Outlaw Country. There will be weekly bluegrass picking nights, songwriter open mics, live country music on Friday nights, live band country karaoke on Saturday nights (live music on the weekends will be 8:30 - 11:30pm), old-time southern drinks, boiled peanuts, a wine list chosen by Lucinda, and plenty of surprises. Just like she sings it, there's no good, there's no bad, in this dirty little joint.
"We are really excited to have a down-home, honky tonk country bar in the East Village," says McCarthy. "There is some kind of magic for music in that location. I have felt it since we opened Brownies in the late 80s. It's exciting to do this with Lucinda and the team."
Lucinda Williams latest albums are Stories from a Rock N Roll Heart and Lucinda Williams Sings the Beatles from Abbey Road. Her acclaimed memoir Don't Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You is out now.
Lucinda's 169 Avenue A, NYC
Sun 3pm - 2am
Mon - Thurs 4pm - 2am
Fri 4pm - 4am, Sat 3pm - 4am
Tues, July 29: Laura Cantrell 9pm, Lucinda Williams 10pm ET
streaming live on SiriusXM Outlaw Country
Thurs, July 31: Open to the public
Fri, Aug 1: Live country music 8:30 - 11:30pm
Sat, Aug 2: Live country music 8:30 - 11:30pm
Every Friday: Live band country karaoke
Sundays: Songwriter open mic
Aug 28 / Last Thursday of the month:
East Village Cxntry Club, all-inclusive queer country party
