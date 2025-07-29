Maren Morris Delivers Six Performances At Newport Folk Festival

(Columbia) Fresh off the announcement of her D R E A M S I C L E (deluxe) album arriving this Friday, Maren Morris took the stage at Newport Folk Festival in unforgettable fashion, performing six different times across the weekend and captivating Rhode Island crowds with her extraordinary range and artistry.

Maren's festival run kicked off Friday night with an appearance during The Ally Coalition Talent Show, where she joined Jack Antonoff & Bleachers for a high-energy performance of their song "Don't Go Dark." The Ally Coalition, co-founded by Jack and Rachel Antonoff, supports LGBTQ+ youth by partnering with artists and organizations that provide life-saving services and advocacy.

On Saturday, Maren jumped on stage with Remi Wolf, delivering a double-cover moment with John Prine's "Angel from Montgomery" and Elvis Presley's "Hound Dog." That evening, she lent her voice to another classic, this time teaming up with Lukas Nelson for a stirring rendition of Tammy Wynette's "Stand By Your Man" at The Good Country Goodtime Late Night Show.

Sunday saw Maren take center stage for her own festival set, where she treated fans to her biggest hits as well as standout tracks from D R E A M S I C L E, including "bed no breakfast", "grand bouquet", and "holy smoke". Later that afternoon, she joined Mt. Joy for a special performance of their collaborative track "Highway Queen," from the band's most recent album. For her final surprise appearance of the weekend, Maren returned to the stage with Lukas Nelson during the festival's powerful "Songs for the People" finale - a communal set celebrating resilience, hope, and unity - where they performed Kris Kristofferson's "Me and Bobby McGee."

