Marshall Crenshaw Previews New Album With 'Grab The Next Train'

(YRR) Acclaimed singer/songwriter and record-maker Marshall Crenshaw shares "Grab The Next Train," as a second preview of From The Hellhole. The album is set for an August 29 release on Yep Roc Records.

Of "Grab the Next Train," Crenshaw offers, "I started writing this in the dressing room of Club Passim in Cambridge MA one night.. [This was] the A-side of the sixth and last EP [in the] EP series circa 2012-16. [The series] had built-in deadlines, which was a good thing. I was sad when the series was over, but everything ends sometime. The words to the song are about someone struggling to let go of something, but I think that's a coincidence."

From The Hellhole, produced by Crenshaw, was primarily recorded in his home studio, affectionately dubbed "The Hellhole," and mostly spans the last two decades (plus one song from 1990) resurrecting eleven of the eighteen tracks originally issued on the EPs, all of which have been out of print since 2017. With rights now reverted to Crenshaw, these recordings have been compiled here in the interest of what he describes as "legacy curation"-a personal mission to properly archive and reissue work that continues to resonate. Of the eleven EP tracks, eight have been remixed. "They're their possible best selves now," says Marshall.

On the new album, Crenshaw also includes a previously unreleased demo recording of "Walkin' Around" from 1990 as well as several highly personal renditions of songs that shaped him, by various artists such as The Bobby Fuller Four, Rare Earth, Karen and Richard Carpenter, and Todd Rundgren. Crenshaw explains, "People over the years have suggested to me, 'Hey, you oughta do a covers album'- I went halfway there with this one, and had a lot of fun doing it." "Grab The Next Train" follows the release of "Move Now," the first song unveiled from the album.

In support of the album, Crenshaw will hit the road on a fall tour with stops throughout the Midwest, Southeast, and East Coast.

