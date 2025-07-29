More Artists Added To 2025 Country Cruising

(117) The 2025 Country Cruising music cruise, sailing October 27 - November 1, 2025, has added rising stars Angie K, Noah Thompson, and Taylor Austin Dye on deck from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Key West and to Nassau, Bahamas.

These artists join an outstanding lineup of over 30 previously announced acts including Trace Adkins, Clay Walker, LOCASH, the Song Suffragettes and more! Featuring five days of pool parties, whiskey tastings, and theatre shows, Country Cruising is quickly becoming the official hub for music lovers everywhere.

Angie K is embracing her Latin roots within Nashville's country music scene. She has quickly become one of the most popular independent artists in town, receiving critical acclaim from Billboard, NPR, Tennessean, and more. This summer she has performed on main stages of major music festivals including Country Thunder and Tortuga, along with tour support for Jelly Roll, Jake Owen, and Bailey Zimmerman. Named on Apple Music's "Trailblazers" Class of 2025 and CMT's "Listen Up" Class of 2024, she is growing her music career amassing over 35 million streams to date.

Noah Thompson is an emerging singer/songwriter from eastern Kentucky, most widely known as the Season 20 winner of American Idol (2022). He most recently released his independent debut EP, Kids Like Me in May, featuring vulnerable tracks "Upbringing," "Demons In My Whiskey," and "American Dream." Thompson also made his Grand Ole Opry debut this summer after receiving an invitation from country superstar and fellow Idol alum, Carrie Underwood. With over 158M streams and counting, he is well on his way to being a household name in country music.

Taylor Austin Dye is a rising country artist from Booneville, Kentucky, known for her bold storytelling and rock-tinged country sound. Over the past year, Dye has hit several major milestones: she signed a coveted publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music, made her Grand Ole Opry debut in November 2024, and independently released her sophomore album Sick of Me - which earned over 1 million streams by its first week. Her viral single "Rest In Peace" became a breakout hit (even topping the iTunes country chart and garnering millions of views), helping to amass a loyal fanbase of "Ride or Dyes" across more than 1.2 million social media followers.

