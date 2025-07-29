Sam Hunt Takes 'Country House' To No. 1

(MCA) Country superstar Sam Hunt is at the top of this week's Mediabase Country chart with his single "Country House." The #1 makes this the 11th solo number one of Hunt's career since debuting on the music scene a little over a decade ago. Hunt's chart-topping hit, "Country House" is featured on Hunt's 2024 EP, LOCKED UP.

Hunt has also earned radio #1s for the hits "Leave The Night On," "Take Your Time," "Make You Miss Me," "House Party," "Body Like A Backroad," "Kinfolks," "Hard To Forget," "Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's," "23" and "Outskirts."

Hunt also earned a #1 for "Wishful Drinking" with Ingrid Andress, earning him 12 total #1s at radio as an artist. Hunt is spending this summer and fall touring around the country.

