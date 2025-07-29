(MCA) Country superstar Sam Hunt is at the top of this week's Mediabase Country chart with his single "Country House." The #1 makes this the 11th solo number one of Hunt's career since debuting on the music scene a little over a decade ago. Hunt's chart-topping hit, "Country House" is featured on Hunt's 2024 EP, LOCKED UP.
Hunt has also earned radio #1s for the hits "Leave The Night On," "Take Your Time," "Make You Miss Me," "House Party," "Body Like A Backroad," "Kinfolks," "Hard To Forget," "Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90's," "23" and "Outskirts."
Hunt also earned a #1 for "Wishful Drinking" with Ingrid Andress, earning him 12 total #1s at radio as an artist. Hunt is spending this summer and fall touring around the country.
Tyler Childers Added As Headliner For Gulf Coast Jam 2025
Jordan Davis Added to 2025 Gulf Coast Jam
Lainey Wilson And Sam Hunt To Headline Gulf Coast Jam
Sam Hunt Shares New Song 'Came The Closest'
Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral Procession To Be Livestreamed- David Gilmour Releasing New Live Package- Former Iron Maiden and Sweet Singer Paul Mario Day Dies- more
Will Metallica Rock The Sphere Las Vegas?- Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses Stars Lead Bad Company Tribute Album Lineup- High on Fire North American Tour- more
Watch Jelly Roll and Post Malone Rock 'Losers' In Seattle- Tayler Holder Teaming With T-Pain For 'Dyin' Flame' Remix- Sam Hunt Takes 'Country House' To No. 1- more
Kpop Demon Hunters Continue Chart Dominance- Emma Stone Stars In Jerskin Fendrix 'Beth's Farm' Video- The Wrecks Launching North American Tour- more
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer and Phil X's 'Back Of The School'
Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago
Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Rock Reads: Pink Floyd: Behind the Music By Mike Evans
Former Iron Maiden and The Sweet Singer Paul Mario Day Dead At 69
Virginity Release 'Live At The Shroyers' EP
The Antlers Return With 'Carnage'
Discover Of The Dell With their New Song 'Care If I Ride?'
Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral Procession To Be Livestreamed
Cruise to the Edge 10th Anniversary Edition Details Revealed
Stryper Celebrate Christmas In July With 'Still The Light'
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer and Phil X's 'Back Of The School'