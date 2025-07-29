.

Stryper Celebrate Christmas In July With 'Still The Light'

07-29-2025
(FP) Stryper are bringing the holiday spirit early with the release of a brand-new Christmas single, "Still the Light." Just in time for Christmas in July, the track also arrives alongside an official lyric video.

Michael Sweet comments on the track: "STRYPER fans worldwide have wanted a Christmas record for 40+ years. Now we can say that we have finally made this a reality.

"With the first single, 'Still The Light' - let's celebrate Christmas in July and acknowledge that Jesus will always be The Reason for The Season!!" Watch the lyric video below:

Stryper

