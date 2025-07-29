Tayler Holder Teaming With T-Pain For 'Dyin' Flame' Remix

(BMA) One of country music's fastest-rising stars, Tayler Holder is teaming up with iconic hitmaker T-Pain for a genre-bending remix of his breakout single, "Dyin' Flame." Dropping August 8th, the surprise collaboration puts a fresh spin on the original, which has already surpassed 14 million streams and continues to resonate with fans nationwide.

Blending Holder's heartfelt country roots with T-Pain's unmistakable R&B flair, the remix bridges genres and generations. T-Pain's soulful vocals and signature style bring new emotional depth to the track, adding a powerful layer to an already standout anthem.

Holder gushes, "Speechless - One of my biggest dreams come true, because he's someone who genuinely got me into music. He's been someone I looked up to and idolized for a long time, the fact I have T FREAKING PAIN on a song with me is something I can't even put into words"

Adding to the excitement, Holder hits the road this fall as direct support for longtime friend Cameron Whitcomb on the I've Got Options Tour, kicking off Nov 3 in Columbus and wrapping Nov 14 in Charleston. With stops in Nashville, Knoxville, and more, the tour revisits key cities from Holder's past runs - and the buzz is real: Birmingham, Athens, and Charleston are already sold out.

Holder's buzz is hitting a fever pitch, having built an impressive fanbase and earning major accolades, including Male Artist of the Year and Artist of the Year (2023) from Up N Country. As the most-followed country artist on TikTok, he has seamlessly transitioned from influencer to recording artist. With over 500K monthly Spotify listeners, Holder has racked up millions of streams on breakout hits like "Dyin' Flame" (14M+ streams), "Nothin' But Neon" (5.8M), "Someone You Knew" (3.5M), "Climb My Way to Heaven" with Cory Asbury (1.6M), and his latest single "This Ain't You Leaving" (4M+ in its first 30 days).

Holder's momentum extends to the stage. He recently joined Post Malone's Travelin' Tailgate tour, appeared as a special guest on Chase Matthew's 2025 European tour, and completed his own 18-city "Hits the Roof!" tour, packing out venues in cities like Detroit, Indianapolis, and Louisville - even in sub-freezing temps. Through all the fanfare, Holder's bond with fans remains front and center: after seeing a TikTok of a fan singing his music, Holder partnered with Gibson to surprise her with a guitar and brought her onstage in St. Louis to duet "Sittin' On Empty."

Originally from Alvarado, TX, Holder was racing motocross by age 3. After finishing high school through homeschooling, he moved to California to pursue entertainment, gaining millions of followers on Instagram, Musical.ly, and TikTok with viral lip-syncs and lifestyle content. Now with over 25 million followers across social media, he's made a successful leap from influencer to country artist, earning respect from fans and the Nashville community. "I am very thankful that I have been welcomed by the Nashville Community and industry alike. I am humbled every day for the continued support, and I want to keep on bringing the best I have for the people who have championed me."

As Holder continues his meteoric rise, this remix marks a bold step forward - and a major moment - for the emerging artist. With a nod to both tradition and innovation, "Dyin' Flame" featuring T-Pain is set to captivate listeners when it drops on all major streaming platforms.

I've Got Options Tour Dates

w/ Support From Tayler Holder

Nov 3, 2025 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

Nov 5, 2025 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

Nov 7, 2025 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

Nov 8, 2025 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn (SOLD OUT)

Nov 9, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Nov 12, 2025 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

Nov 13, 2025 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Nov 14, 2025 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm (SOLD OUT)

