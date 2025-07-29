The Wrecks Launching North American Headline Tour

(Republic) Continuing to captivate crowds on the road, Alt-pop powerhouse The Wrecks will embark on their next North American headline run the INSIDE : OUTSIDE Tour (Continued) this fall in support of their new project INSIDE.
The much-anticipated jaunt kicks off on October 27 at Town Ballroom in Buffalo, NY and visits key markets across the country over the course of four weeks. It concludes on November 23 at August Hall in San Francisco, CA.
They will be joined by Phoneboy, Wall Carpets, and Echo Plum as support. It follows the widely successful first leg of the INSIDE: OUTSIDE TOUR, which canvased North America this Spring and packed houses everywhere.
A very special presale launches on Wednesday July 30 at 10am local time. General on-sale follows on Friday August 1 at 10am local time.
The band dropped their buzzing INSIDE: EP back in April that gained over 11 million streams and includes fan favorites "Always, Everytime", "I Didn't Used To," and "Speed" which was premiered by MTV and played on Sirius XM's Alt Nation, KROQ, and idobi Radio.). Meanwhile, the project incited the applause from the likes of BUZZMUSIC and Melodic Magazine who hailed it as "another engaging, beautifully complicated project for The Wrecks."
THE WRECKS INSIDE : OUTSIDE Tour (Continued) 2025
October 27 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY*+
October 30 - Stone Pony - Asbury, NJ*^
October 31 - Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh, PA*+
November 2 - The Webster - Hartford, CT*+
November 3 - Archer Music Hall - Allentown, PA*+
November 5 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC*+
November 7 - Music Farm - Charleston, SC*+
November 8 - The Beacham - Orlando, FL*+
November 11 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY*+
November 12 - Deluxe - Indianapolis, IN*+
November 14 - Canopy Club - Urbana, IL*+
November 15 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI*+
November 16 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE*+
November 19 - Boulder Theatre - Boulder, CO*+
November 21 - Club Congress - Tucson, AZ*+
November 22 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium*
November 23 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA*+
* = with support from Wall Carpets
+ = with support from Phoneboy
^ = with support from Echo Plum
Watch The Wrecks' 'Speed' Video
The Wrecks Unleash New Song 'Speed'
The Wrecks Plot The INSIDE : OUTSIDE Tour
