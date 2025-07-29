Virginity Release 'Live At The Shroyers' EP

(ASPR) Virginity have a double-whammy of new music for your listening pleasure. Today, the band unveils their EP "Live At The Shroyers" featuring six live tracks paying homage to their roots as a band creating music in their bassist, Jordan Shroyer's, living room. Stream it here

Alongside the EP release, they are also announcing a full length companion to their 2024 LP "Bad Jazz" which will be coming out on October 15th, titled "You Can't Have My Blood." The tracklist will feature songs from the two EPs released this year as well as a handful of additional tracks including an unreleased original and a few covers. There will be an extremely limited vinyl release with no plans of repressing once sold out.

The band has received critical acclaim from the rock scene's top tastemakers, including New Noise Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan, Audiotree, and more. As fan favorites at Smartpunk's SXSW showcase and Florida's beloved FEST, Virginity have cultivated a core fanbase who are foaming at the mouth for these new tracks.

Speaking about the new EP, Virginity says, "Bad Jazz began with the four of us building these songs in Jordan's living room and so we all thought it would be very fitting to take those songs back to their birthplace and perform them in their finished forms. We looked to our friend Jason Kupfer from The Pauses to fill in some of the production gaps for the live session and we enjoyed it so much it seems that he's going to stick around with us for a bit. These tunes were built to be played live, and were recorded that way for the album, but it was important to us to do it for real for posterity to show the energy they possess and how they don't need any studio glitz to work just as effectively. This EP is a snapshot in time. This is what Virginity sounds like live at this exact moment. You can look at our Audiotree from 2021 and see how much better we've gotten and we're all so proud of that fact. We hope to keep producing live work every so often and to continue documenting our growth, not just as artists producing the best records we can, but as live performers."

