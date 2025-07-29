Watch Jelly Roll and Post Malone Rock 'Losers' In Seattle

(Day in Country) Post Malone and Jelly Roll have shared a live video of a performance of their collaboration "Losers" that was captured during the Seattle stop of their BIG ASS STADIUM TOUR.

The performance was recorded at T-Mobile Stadium on June 26th and the studio version of the track comes from Malone's Grammy nominated debut country album "F1 Trillion".

Aside from Jelly Roll, the star-studded album featured collaborations with Dolly Parton, Hank Williams JR., Tim McGraw Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, and more. Watch the video below:

