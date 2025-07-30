Carrie Underwood Returns For Show Open For NBC's Sunday Night Football

(fcc) Carrie Underwood will star in the show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football for the 13th consecutive season beginning September 7 on NBC and Peacock.

Underwood performed the new show open for primetime's No. 1 show at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, home of her historic three-plus year residency, REFLECTION, which played to packed houses through April 2025, and is the longest-running Las Vegas residency of any solo female country artist.

"For the 20th season of SNF, we wanted to set the tone for the night by reimagining the anthem sound in a way that plays to Carrie's powerhouse vocals, while visually creating a seamless blend of stylized shots and behind-the-scenes moments evoking the national roadshow that is Sunday Night Football, week after week in the fall," said Tripp Dixon, creative director of the SNF show open for each of the past 13 years.

"We had a blast shooting the new opening at The Resorts World Theatre again," said Underwood. "As always, Tripp and the creative team continue to raise the bar, bringing the high energy and stunning visuals that the Sunday Night Football audience has come to expect year after year. I can't wait for the world to see it!"

The show open for Sunday Night Football, primetime television's No. 1 program for an unprecedented 14 consecutive years, will debut on Sunday, Sept. 7 leading into the season debut of SNF featuring the past two NFL MVPs as Lamar Jackson ('23 MVP) and the AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens visit Josh Allen ('24 MVP) and the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last season's AFC Divisional Playoff.

NBC'S SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL IS PRIMETIME TELEVISION'S NO. 1 SHOW FOR RECORD 14 CONSECUTIVE YEARS: NBC's Sunday Night Football finished the 2024-25 TV season as primetime's #1 TV show in all key metrics for an unprecedented 14th consecutive year - adding to its record for the most consecutive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen. Sunday Night Football also ranked as the No. 1 primetime show in every major demographic.

