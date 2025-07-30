Dying Wish Share 'I'll Know If You're Not Around' Video and Reveal Album Details

(DoC) Dying Wish have shared details of their new album Flesh Stays Together - set for release September 26th via SharpTone. The Portland, Oregon based band has also shared the album's first single "I'll Know You're Not Around," which is available today on all streaming platforms, and is joined by an official music video co-directed by Eric Richter and the band's own Pedro Carrillo.

Elaborating on the new record, vocalist Emma Boster shared "Flesh Stays Together is a discovery, a journey of grief and a statement. Together we face the most unacceptable conditions in our lifetimes. Every tragedy becomes our own yet we have never been more separated. Flesh is a vicious wake up call. Slowly and painfully we approach the end we deserve."

Expanding upon "I'll Know You're Not Around" she noted, "The song expresses weakness and deep regret when faced with the ongoing pain on the surface of our dependency with one another. The unavoidable conflict, betrayal and abandonment that lie within the cracks of our society. An acceptance of grief."

Carrillo added, "It opens up where this band can go and how vulnerable things can be. Whether it is by our own accord or not, life is both vulnerable and artistic. Even in the most confusing of times."

Recorded with producer Will Putney [Knocked Loose, Nothing, Full of Hell], Flesh Stays Together follows Dying Wish's 2023 studio album, Symptoms of Survival, a crushing body of work which saw the band masterfully devour an array of extreme sounds and shape them into one of the year's most uncompromising and celebrated heavy releases. On Flesh Stays Together, Dying Wish return with an unrelenting collection that sees them continuing to push at their limits as they paint a vivid portrait of human suffering and raise calls for resistance.

Related Stories

Dying Wish Continue Fragments With ''Path to Your Grave'

Dying Wish Share 'Lost In The Fall' Video To Announce New Album

Dying Wish Share 'Torn From Your Silhouette' Video

News > Dying Wish