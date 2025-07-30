G. Love & Special Sauce Inks With ONErpm

(CSW) ONErpm proudly announces the signing of iconic American singer/songwriter/musician and performer Garret Dutton. He is the G. in G. Love & Special Sauce; who is celebrated for his signature laid-back, funky fusion of blues, hip-hop, R&B, and alternative rock.

It was essential for G. Love and his team to align with a partner who not only appreciates their legacy but also shares their vision for the future. In addition to its deep commitment to that vision, ONErpm is uniquely positioned to leverage an international team that will support a holistic, artist-driven marketing approach to propel the group as they enter the next chapter of their career.

ONErpm will make the majority of the band's entire catalogue available across all platforms and notably, five albums-previously released only in physical format-will be available digitally for the first time ever. The titles, released through the summer include:

Back In The Day (1997) - includes early outtakes and rehearsal versions from their debut album, including an original version of "The Recipe" and an outtake of "This Ain't Livin'"

In The King's Court (1998)

Has Gone Country (1998)

Front Porch Loungin' (2000) - features b-sides and outtakes from the Philadelphonic sessions.

Moonshine Lemonade (2011)

In addition to the digital reissues, ONErpm is set to release two new projects later this year:

Ode to R.L. - a heartfelt tribute album to the late blues legend R.L. Boyce, recorded in part with Boyce in Mississippi prior to his passing in 2023, and completed by G. Love in his memory.

A live album from the band's 2024 30th Anniversary tour, capturing electrifying performances from their self-titled debut at Ram's Head Live in Annapolis, Maryland.

Looking ahead, G. Love & Special Sauce will also begin work on a brand-new studio album to be released via ONErpm.

"Signing with ONErpm is the greatest honor of my career," states G. Love. "2025 marks my 31st year as a recording artist and I am truly creatively ready to deliver more than ever for the continuum. I'm excited for this next and best chapter of my career. I'm feeling more inspired than ever to make beautiful music and bring more LOVE to this world. As an artist, it is my mission to bring inspiration, love, and joy, and to be a voice for the dreams and hopes of the people, the culture, and our global society."

