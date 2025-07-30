HASTING Announces New Single 'Truck Talk'

(BMA) Born and raised on a farm in Clark County, Ohio, HASTING, stage name of songstress Kate Hasting, has all of the cow tippin', tailgate sittin', and dip dippin' know-how you could want out of a rising Country Music Artist. "The farmer's daughter with a twist," she's the kind of artist unafraid to take a simple, "low-hanging fruit" song idea and transform it into something unexpectedly rich and complex-like a bottle of wine...or in this case...box of wine. HASTING exemplifies this on her upcoming single "Truck Talk," due out August 15th, ahead of several new songs and leading into her family's annual Hasting Farm Fest on September 26th and 27th.

Hasting's tongue-in-cheek while sincere writing style is catchy and relatable: "There's always a lot of...how do I say it...'Truck Talk' in country music. See what I did there?. I've heard people say, 'country music has enough truck songs.' I'd argue that I fell in love with country music for its truth telling and ability to fit a story into a three minute format. There's nothing more exciting than authenticity. The songs I am releasing are from my vantage point and what I have lived...my childhood and adulthood is full of trucks. To me, there will never be too many truck songs. "Truck yeah!' The past six years, I feel like I have lived a million lifetimes. There has been death, heartbreak, and recently, illness. Sometimes I think the new songs I am putting out are divine because they have been so hard to bring to life. That's due to my own stubbornness, but also just the weight of the last few years. I am excited for 'Truck Talk' and the songs that follow to finally have their moment."

She continues, "I recallI asking someone what the term 'pillow talk' meant and they said, 'It's when you say a lot of I love yous, make plans, or talk about the future in the moment while hooking up with someone. It just might be more intense or exaggerated because y'all are in bed together.' I am paraphrasing, but I remember it being very close to that sentiment. I remember thinking...that is exactly what guys do while you are in their truck. I don't really remember when I started thinking the term 'Truck Talk' was funnier than 'Pillow Talk,' but I have had this title in my brain for years. That weird pathway is how a lot of songs come to be for me..."

As HASTING shared in a 2020 interview with People Magazine, "What the accident did was give me a chance to be 100% me. For a long time, I tried to be the pretty girl in the sundress singing breakup songs, but the accident was this lightbulb moment telling me that life is too short... why try to be anything other than what you are?"

This turning point also marked the beginning of her journey in recovery, a theme HASTING embraces both candidly and with a healthy dose of humor. As she puts it, "Trash not trashed is the future of my music..." It's a philosophy that infuses her songwriting and performances with both vulnerability and wit. Her fresh perspective has also inspired HASTING to take a more active role in her community and the music industry. She co-founded "Meet Music Row," an initiative dedicated to fostering creative collaboration among up-and-coming artists and established names. And in her hometown, she hosts "HASTING FARM FEST, " an annual celebration of music, art, and connection-proof that her roots in both music and community run deep.

From the very beginning, HASTING has been a natural on stage and off. Her quick wit and unapologetic crowd banter have earned her opening spots with artists such as Craig Morgan, Kellie Pickler, Little Big Town, and more. HASTING's ability to connect with those around her have led to a built in following far outside the realm of country music. Now, HASTING is fully embracing the artist she was always meant to be. She's traded in the high heels for Crocs and isn't looking back. While she's written for artists like Priscilla Block, Maggie Baugh, and Alli Colleen, her latest work represents her full creative expression. "One Man's Trash" is the perfect reintroduction to an artist who is evolving, finding her voice, and making music that speaks to both the joy and the messiness of life.

"I want to laugh in this chapter," says HASTING. "I really want to focus on the good in life and bring good to others." And with her music, she's doing just that-bringing a whole lot of heart, humor, and authenticity to the world.

