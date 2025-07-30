Hot Water Music & Bane Launching Coheadlining Tour

(CCM) Hot Water Music and Bane have just announced its co-headline tour for late 2025. Spanning the month of November, the tour will take in nine evenings across the U.S. midwest and east coast, visiting markets such as Cleveland Heights, OH on Wednesday November 5, Chicago, IL on Thursday, November 6, Richmond, VA on Sunday, November 9, Philadelphia, PA on Wednesday, November 12, Providence, RI on Friday, November 14 and more. Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday, August 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

Sacrifice. Loyalty. Camaraderie. These aren't just words, they are the qualities that have defined Hot Water Music's songs, lyrics and ideology for the past three decades. However, instead of celebrating 30 years of existence with a nostalgia lap or formulaic album, the band decided to mark this milestone with their most ambitious collection of songs to date. Correspondingly, Vows sees the band taking their pioneering punk sound to bold new heights via inventive arrangements, pop-friendly sensibilities and a new generation of musical guests that include Brendan Yates and Daniel Fang of Turnstile, Thrice, Dallas Green of City and Colour and Alexisonfire, The Interrupters, and Popeye Vogelsang of Calling Hours and melodic hardcore greats Farside. Additionally, Hot Water Music also recently released its four-song split EP with Quicksand in late 2024. Featuring classics covered by each band from Quickand's Slip and Hot Water Music's No Division, the EP also features the unreleased tracks "Supercollider," Quicksand's first new song since 2021's Distant Populations, and "Undertow," a new Hot Water Music song lifted from its Brian McTernan-produced Vows sessions.

Recently, Equal Vision and Bane released the 25th anniversary edition of It All Comes Down To This, the band's celebrated debut album. Fully remixed by Brian McTernan and entirely remastered, this new, updated collection gives this hardcore classic the justice it finally deserves. After more than 20 years and a long process of tracking down the tapes, the band finally got them transferred and into the hands of McTernan in 2023. In December 2023, the band got the first rough mix and were blown away by how good it sounded. After a few more months, McTernan turned in the final mix and it literally brought tears to the band's eyes; Steve Austin captured the songs for that time and McTernan's talent brought it to life and made it sound the way it was always intended to be heard.

Last month, Equal Vision also issued the digital release and vinyl pressing of Boston 6:58 PM from Bane, a collection of 7" offerings being presented as a single release for the very first time. In 2009, the band released two EPs across the world called the Cities EPs, which were all limited releases and never released digitally. After waiting over 15 years, Bane wanted to give these a proper release and have them available everywhere, including streaming services. To some, Boston 6:58 PM will give the appearance of an entirely new album since it was not widely available.

Hot Water Music and Bane will be making the following appearances together in November. Dates below.

NOVEMBER

05 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop

06 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

07 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving

08 - Rutherford, NJ - The Blackbox

09 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry

11 - Amityville, NY - Amityville Music Hall

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

13 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

14 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

15 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's *

* - Hot Water Music only

