I See Stars Announce New Album With 'Eliminator' Visualizer

(CN) Electronic hardcore pioneers I See Stars have today announced their new album 'THE WHEEL', set for release on Friday, September 12 (via Sumerian Records). In celebration of the news, the band dropped their new track "Eliminator" along with the accompanying official visualizer.

Known for seamlessly fusing electronic soundscapes and futuristic production with crushing riffs and vocalist Devin Oliver's soaring melodies, the upcoming full-length is the band's latest body of work since their 2016 smash-hit album, 'Treehouse'.

When asked about today's announcement, I See Stars shared: "The last time we spent this much time on a record was our debut album, '3D'. 'THE WHEEL' is a time capsule capturing the past seven years of our lives. It's a culmination of everything we've experienced individually, together, and as human beings navigating the chaos of the world.

"While we don't plan to wait this long before releasing another album, we're deeply grateful for the time it took to make this one. We poured ourselves into it, and we hope our fans feel that. We're proud to finally share 'THE WHEEL' with you."

