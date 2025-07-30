John Bush To Revisit His Anthrax Days With Special Shows

(FP) After years of anticipation, legendary vocalist John Bush is proud to announce a special run of live performances showcasing the music he helped create during his decade-long tenure singing with Anthrax.

This December, Bush will perform songs spanning all four albums he recorded with the band: 'Sound of White Noise,' 'Stomp 442,' 'Volume 8: The Threat Is Real,' and 'We've Come For You All.'

When asked about the shows, Bush comments: "I've talked about doing this for a long time - and now, I'm finally doing it. Fans constantly tell me how much those records meant to them, and how they miss hearing those songs live. It's very humbling. The wait is over."

The setlist will include not only the well-known anthems, but also some deeper cuts that haven't been performed live in years. Joining Bush on stage will be his Category 7 bandmates: Phil Demmel, Mike Orlando, Jason Bittner, along with his long time Armored Saint partner and best friend Joey Vera on bass (Category 7 bassist Jack Gibson has a schedule conflict).

On the lineup, Bush adds: "These guys are incredible, badass musicians, and it hit me - why look anywhere else? They're already right here. It was a total no-brainer."

Category 7 will also open each night with their own blistering set before returning as his backing band for the Anthrax material.

This limited run marks a rare chance for fans to experience a vital era of heavy metal history - live, loud, and in your face. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 1st at 10am local time. Don't miss it.

December 13th - Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A-Go-Go

December 18th - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

December 20th - New York, NY @ Racket

