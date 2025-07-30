Julian Casablancas + The Voidz Surprise Release 'Megz Of Ram' EP

(2b) Julian Casablancas + The Voidz release (Megz of Ram.) Produced by Chris Tabron (Beyonce, Die Antwoord, and Battles,) the EP is a four-track fever dream that dives headfirst into the band's ever-mutating sonic multiverse.

Equal parts synth-drenched sci-fi score and post-punk punch, the project plays like a transmission from a parallel dimension, stitched together with jagged hooks and neon emotion. Julian's unmistakable vocals snake through the chaos, animating each track and offering a warped crystal ball into the band's next evolution.

Fittingly, it was recorded in the same East Village basement where Is This It first took shape - a full-circle seance of sound that fuses nostalgia with the present. Stream the EP here

Earlier this year, the band delivered an electrifying performance of "Blue Demon" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (watch below), earlier this year, fueling anticipation among fans for what's next. The band features a motley crew of larger-than-life musicians: Julian, of course, the WWE-style guitar slinger Beardo, surfer/shredder Amir Yaghami, 808-human hybrid Alex Carapetis, Jeff "Mr L.A." Kite tickling the digital ivories, and the group's spiritual anchor as well as online voice, bassist / synths, Jake Bercovici.

The Voidz return to Europe this summer for a string of festival dates, including a special hometown performance with IDLES at Bristol's Block Party Festival on August 2. They'll also appear at All Together Now in Ireland and Ypsigrock in Sicily.

Live Dates:

August 2 - Bristol, UK - IDLES' Block Party Festival

August 3 - Waterford, Ireland - All Together Now Festival

August 9 - Sicily, Italy - Ypsigrock Festival

