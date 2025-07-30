Lanie Gardner Named 'Highway Find' By SiriusXM's The Highway

(BBR) Today, rising country artist Lanie Gardner was revealed as the latest "Highway Find" for SiriusXM's The Highway (ch. 56). The announcement came as a surprise during her appearance on SiriusXM's Highway Mornings with host Cody Alan, where he broke the news live on air.
Gardner joins the ranks of past "Highway Finds" like Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, and Parker McCollum. From her viral cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" to her genre-blending debut album A Songwriter's Diary, Gardner has quickly made a name for herself with a sound that fuses country, classic rock, and soul.
Now gearing up for the release of her sophomore album Faded Polaroids on September 5, Gardner continues her breakout year by being selected as a "2025 Artist to Watch" by the The Recording Academy/GRAMMY and embarking on her Grand Ole Opry debut on August 6. Spanning 18 tracks, her forthcoming new album follows a series of recent collaborations this summer with Thomas Rhett, Warren Zeiders, and Dorothy, and showcases her evolution as both a writer and artist.
With heartfelt lyrics, powerhouse vocals, and a clear creative vision, Lanie Gardner's spotlight as a SiriusXM "Highway Find" marks another major milestone in her fast-rising career.
