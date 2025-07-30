Metallica Launch Exclusive Merch For Blood Drive

(NLM) In an effort to help save even more lives through blood donation for patients in need, Metallica is expanding their recent partnership with the American Red Cross beyond M72 U.S. tour locations - now launching the Give Where You Live campaign.

Those who sign up to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/Metallica to make their appointment − and then come to give between July 29, 2025, and Feb. 28, 2026, at any Red Cross blood drive across the U.S. − will be entered to win a one-of-a-kind ESP Snakebyte guitar, featuring the exclusive Red Cross x Metallica design created by famed Metallica artist, Squindo, and personally autographed by all Metallica band members. Those who come to give July 29, 2025, to Feb. 28, 2026, after signing up to donate through RedCrossBlood.org/Metallica will also get a limited-edition T-shirt by mail, while supplies last.

This new opportunity is a continuation of the impact Metallica fans have made over the past few months. In April, a series of Red Cross x Metallica blood drives kicked off in select locations along the U.S. leg of the M72 World Tour. Since then, members of the Metallica Family have come out to blood drives in full force, ready to roll up a sleeve and help patients counting on critical care. More than 2,000 blood and platelet donations were collected through this lifesaving partnership. Each blood donation can help save more than one life.

"The difference Metallica and their fans have made shows the commitment of the band and their community to patients in need. This partnership has resonated not only with our regular blood donors, but those who have been moved to donate for the first time," said Darren Irby, executive director of national partnerships for the Red Cross. "The need for blood is ongoing and we are thrilled to continue to offer a brand new, exclusive thank-you to Metallica fans who want to make a difference for those all across our country facing traumatic injuries or chronic illness and need blood to feel better or celebrate another day of life."

