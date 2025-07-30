Miranda Lambert Charity Donates Of $300K In Animal Flood Relief

(EBM) Country music icon Miranda Lambert's MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief For Rescues Fund has made donations in excess of $300,000 to help more than 20 animal shelters and supporting organizations in Texas, New Mexico and New Jersey that were impacted by floods earlier this month.
"Texas is my home state and the tragedy that took so many lives - and forever changed so many others - left me without words to express my heartbreak. All I knew was that I wanted to help," shared Lambert. "I'm grateful that our MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief For Rescues Fund could quickly jump into action. We started the Fund so we could immediately respond to the needs of animal shelters and rescues after a natural disaster, and it's always incredible to see it in action during times like this. A huge thank you to everyone who has donated to make that possible."
Soon after the July 4 Texas tragedy, New Mexico and New Jersey were also hit with catastrophic floods that claimed additional lives and took a heavy toll on animal shelters. The MuttNation-Tractor Supply Relief For Rescues Fund also provided support to those regions.
"At Tractor Supply, we were heartbroken by the recent floods and the devastating aftermath for these communities," said Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer Kimberley Gardiner at Tractor Supply Company. "These funds are more than financial support - they're a lifeline to animals and the people working tirelessly to care for them. We're committed to helping these organizations continue their mission of care, rescue, and compassion when it's needed most."
