Moron Police Return With Epic New Track 'Pachinko'

(RAM) After the breakthrough, album-of-the-year nominated record A Boat on the Sea (2019), Moron Police are finally back! Set to return with their first collection of new music since The Stranger and the Hightide EP (2021), Moron Police have dropped the new single "Pachinko"- twelve minutes of non-stop action, weird and catchy stuff, a romp of epic proportions that will leave you intrigued, confused, and happy.

After the untimely death of their friend and drummer, Thore Omland Pettersen, Moron Police could have thrown in the towel. But fortunately, they decided to carry on. Enlisting the help of renowned drummer Billy Rymer (The Dillinger Escape Plan), they set out to create a behemoth of weirdness and catchy tunes...and they did!

The first evidence of their shenanigans is the new single. Frontman Sondre Skollevoll about the song: "It's a 12-minute long bastard of a song that we hope will excite you, as we build towards the release of our new album!

"This is the third song I wrote for the album, and it has a special place in my very heart of hearts, simply because the whole thing appeared (riffs, structure and vocal melody) at once. Out of nothing.

"Now, that's usually how I write music. I fiddle with an instrument and stuff happens. But this is the first time a song of this length and magnitude has popped into existence for me. So, I was very excited at the time, and I am very excited to now be able to share it with all of you--no matter the reception (although the reception has been great!)

"Usually, the songs I write tend to have a political side to them. This, however, is a concept album, so there's not too much of it this time around.

"I sort of lamented this a bit during the process of recording/mixing, as there's such a mindbogglingly amount of terrible sh*t happening around the world that I would certainly like to comment on it. Aggressively.

"But the insane amount of suffering we see daily now, in 4K, no less, is overwhelming. And at this point I think some weird ass prog metal from Norway might better serve as a small distraction from the hells of the earth, than another hat thrown into the political ring. For now.

"All this to say: we hope you like this weird song and that it finds you well, wherever you are out there. "

Related Stories

News > Moron Police