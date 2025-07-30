Public Service Broadcasting Share alt-J Remix From Forthcoming 'Night Flight' Album

(TOC) Public Service Broadcasting announce the upcoming release of Night Flight (The Last Flight Remixes) - a remix album reimagining tracks from their acclaimed 2024 album, The Last Flight, and taking them to appropriately darker and more electronic places.

Out October 10 2025 via SO Recordings, the album features reworkings from a hand-picked selection of artists including The KVB, Peter Sandberg, Hainbach, Gus (alt-J), EERA, and J. Willgoose, Esq.'s Late Night Final project.

The latest reveal, "The Fun Of It" (alt-J Remix), sees alt-J's Gus Unger-Hamilton transforming the track into a darker reflection of Amelia Earhart's fearless spirit. Speaking of the track, Gus said: "I decided to take a song with a sunny, life-affirming feeling to a darker place. I love the original track - my version casts a shadow over it. In flight, exuberance and terror are never far apart."

The Last Flight, Public Service Broadcasting's fifth studio album, was widely praised for its emotional depth and ambitious storytelling, chronicling the final journey of pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart. It peaked at #3 on the UK Official Albums Chart and #1 on the Independent Albums Chart, the band's fourth Independent Albums Chart number one in a row.

J. Willgoose, Esq. said: "It's been great to give The Last Flight a new lease of life and see what some of our favourite artists have done with our music. Re-interpreting three tracks myself as Late Night Final was a liberating experience, too. I hope people enjoy these new versions as much as we do."

Tracklist:

I Was Always Dreaming (Late Night Final Remix)

Towards The Dawn (Alex Silva Remix)

The Fun Of It (alt-J Remix)

The South Atlantic (Peter Sandberg Remix)

Electra (Late Night Final Remix)

Arabian Flight (The KVB Remix)

Monsoons (EERA Remix)

A Different Kind Of Love (Hainbach Remix)

Howland (Late Night Final Remix)

