Pulley and Fire Sale Team For 'Split Personality' Split

(Earshot) Southern California skate-punk veterans Pulley and punk-rock supergroup Fire Sale have teamed up for a four-song split 7", appropriately titled Split Personality, set for release on Friday, September 5, 2025, via Negative Progression Records. Fans can get their hands on the limited-edition vinyl when pre-orders launch on August 15, 2025.

Formed in 1994, Pulley remains one of the most influential and enduring names in melodic skate-punk. With five full-length albums on the legendary Epitaph Records, followed by two more on indie labels SBAM and Cyber Tracks, the band has amassed 50+ million streams, countless worldwide tours, and a reputation for delivering heartfelt, high-energy punk anthems that stand the test of time.

Fire Sale, a powerhouse lineup featuring former members of Face to Face, No Use For A Name, and The Ataris, has quickly carved its own path with a series of acclaimed 7" releases, energetic live shows across Europe, Canada, and the U.S., and heavy rotation on SiriusXM Faction Punk. Split Personality marks their latest entry, pairing their relentless melodic hooks with Pulley's classic skate-punk urgency for a must-have collector's piece.

"Torn Apart By Time" - "As life passes by there are always distractions. Keep the commitment to how things started out and have the perseverance to stand with longevity. Make time to sit back and listen to the music."

"Write A Note If You Leave" - "Everyone has experienced loss. This song was inspired by losing my mom but speaks to anyone who's had to say goodbye to someone they love. I miss her, and I miss that hand-written, heartfelt communication."

Fire Sale

"An Archaic Construct" - "The song questions the manufactured ways in which we are expected to behave."

"Call Of The Void" - "It's about acting on an intrusive thought-whether it's driving into a light pole or 'stumbling' off a cliff in Cudahy."

With multiple tracks already receiving early spins on SiriusXM Faction Punk, upcoming music videos premiering via BlankTV, and the combined legacy of two of punk rock's most respected acts, Split Personality is set to be one of 2025's essential punk vinyl releases.

Pre-order begins August 15, 2025 via Negative Progression Records here

