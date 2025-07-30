'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Book Coming This Fall

(UMe) Back in 1958, sock hops were the rage, aluminum Christmas trees were the future, and 13-year-old singer Brenda Lee was recording the soon-to-be-classic "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." Fast forward to 2025 and Harper Celebrate, imprint of HarperCollins Focus, will release a new title, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" on September 23, 2025.

This retro and nostalgic festive guide to celebrating the holidays makes a great hostess gift, and is perfect for stockings, coffee tables, or under the tree. Celebrating the song's record-breaking revived popularity, with ideas for holiday parties, innovative decorations, cozy and tasty meals, and more, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" is set to make a great gift for anyone this holiday season.

Key highlights include:

* Recipes and drinks like Christmas Tiramisu, Brioche Bread Pudding with Warm Vanilla Sauce, Cranberry Sleigh Ride Cocktail, and Festive Fancy Mimosas

* Crafts and activities such as a DIY Advent Calendar, Hosting a Gingerbread Competition, and an Outdoor Winter Garden Party

* Tips on how to choose your tree, the history of the mistletoe, Christmas ornament variations, and more!

