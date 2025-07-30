Swollen Teeth Unleash 'Four Wars' Video

() Masked metal insurgents Swollen Teeth have today unleashed their latest offering "Four Wars" and the official music video (via Blowed Out Records).
The band describes the raw, unrelentingly intense track as "a closer look at our internal struggles", offering a glimpse into the personal struggles that fuel their uncompromising sound.
"Four Wars" can be found on the band's forthcoming new album 'Ask Nothing' out on September 5, produced by legendary producer Ross Robinson (Korn, Glassjaw, At The Drive In) and Slipknot's Sid Wilson.
Swollen Teeth Announce New Album With 'Unite' Video
Warped Tour Returning To Long Beach In 2026- John Bush To Revisit His Anthrax Days With Special Shows- Metallica Launch Exclusive Merch For Blood Drive- more
Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral Procession To Be Livestreamed- David Gilmour Releasing New Live Package- Former Iron Maiden and Sweet Singer Paul Mario Day Dies- more
Carrie Underwood Returns For NBC's Sunday Night Football- Ty Herndon and Ashley McBryde To Reimagine 'A Man Holdin' On (To A Woman Lettin' Go)'- more
Kpop Demon Hunters Continue Chart Dominance- Emma Stone Stars In Jerskin Fendrix 'Beth's Farm' Video- The Wrecks Launching North American Tour- more
Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer and Phil X's 'Back Of The School'
Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago
Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged
Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy
Warped Tour Returning To Long Beach In 2026
We Came As Romans Ask 'Where Did You Go?' With New Video
John Bush To Revisit His Anthrax Days With Special Shows
Watch The Starting Line's 'Circulate' Video
Minus the Bear Streaming Brand New 'Drilling' Video
Public Service Broadcasting Share alt-J Remix From Forthcoming 'Night Flight' Album
I See Stars Announce New Album With 'Eliminator' Visualizer
Hear SONS' New Single 'I'm Tired'