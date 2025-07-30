Swollen Teeth Unleash 'Four Wars' Video

() Masked metal insurgents Swollen Teeth have today unleashed their latest offering "Four Wars" and the official music video (via Blowed Out Records).

The band describes the raw, unrelentingly intense track as "a closer look at our internal struggles", offering a glimpse into the personal struggles that fuel their uncompromising sound.

"Four Wars" can be found on the band's forthcoming new album 'Ask Nothing' out on September 5, produced by legendary producer Ross Robinson (Korn, Glassjaw, At The Drive In) and Slipknot's Sid Wilson.

Related Stories

Swollen Teeth Announce New Album With 'Unite' Video

News > Swollen Teeth