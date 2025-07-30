.

Swollen Teeth Unleash 'Four Wars' Video

07-30-2025
Swollen Teeth Unleash 'Four Wars' Video

() Masked metal insurgents Swollen Teeth have today unleashed their latest offering "Four Wars" and the official music video (via Blowed Out Records).

The band describes the raw, unrelentingly intense track as "a closer look at our internal struggles", offering a glimpse into the personal struggles that fuel their uncompromising sound.

"Four Wars" can be found on the band's forthcoming new album 'Ask Nothing' out on September 5, produced by legendary producer Ross Robinson (Korn, Glassjaw, At The Drive In) and Slipknot's Sid Wilson.

Related Stories
Swollen Teeth Unleash 'Four Wars' Video

Swollen Teeth Announce New Album With 'Unite' Video

News > Swollen Teeth

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Warped Tour Returning To Long Beach In 2026- John Bush To Revisit His Anthrax Days With Special Shows- Metallica Launch Exclusive Merch For Blood Drive- more

Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral Procession To Be Livestreamed- David Gilmour Releasing New Live Package- Former Iron Maiden and Sweet Singer Paul Mario Day Dies- more

Day In Country

Carrie Underwood Returns For NBC's Sunday Night Football- Ty Herndon and Ashley McBryde To Reimagine 'A Man Holdin' On (To A Woman Lettin' Go)'- more

-
Day In Pop

Kpop Demon Hunters Continue Chart Dominance- Emma Stone Stars In Jerskin Fendrix 'Beth's Farm' Video- The Wrecks Launching North American Tour- more

Reviews

Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix

Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer and Phil X's 'Back Of The School'

Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago

Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged

Montana Silversmiths Has Cool Jewelry for National Day of the Cowboy

Latest News

Warped Tour Returning To Long Beach In 2026

We Came As Romans Ask 'Where Did You Go?' With New Video

John Bush To Revisit His Anthrax Days With Special Shows

Watch The Starting Line's 'Circulate' Video

Minus the Bear Streaming Brand New 'Drilling' Video

Public Service Broadcasting Share alt-J Remix From Forthcoming 'Night Flight' Album

I See Stars Announce New Album With 'Eliminator' Visualizer

Hear SONS' New Single 'I'm Tired'