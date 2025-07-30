Ty Herndon and Ashley McBryde To Reimagine 'A Man Holdin' On (To A Woman Lettin' Go)'

(APR) GRAMMY nominated country music icon Ty Herndon is teaming up with Grand Ole Opry member and GRAMMY Award-winning powerhouse vocalist Ashley McBryde to breathe new life into his 1998 hit "A Man Holdin' On (To a Woman Lettin' Go)" - a haunting ballad about love, loss, and the moment two hearts go their separate ways.

The track, set for release on Friday, August 8, is the second single from Herndon's highly anticipated new double album THIRTY, a landmark project honoring his three-decade journey through country music set to be released in two installments. Volume One will be out this fall and feature reimagined versions of Herndon's most beloved hits - each reinterpreted as collaborations with some of the genre's most dynamic voices.

Penned by Gene Dobbins, John Ramey, and Bobby Taylor, "A Man Holdin' On" became one of Herndon's signature songs in the late '90s. With McBryde's raw edge and Herndon's trademark heartfelt delivery, this new rendition brings even greater emotional depth to the classic, capturing the pain, poetry, and power of letting go.

"This song has always been one of the most emotional songs in my catalog," said Herndon. "To revisit it with someone as fearless and gifted as Ashley was both humbling and electric. We didn't just sing the song - we lived it," said Herndon.

Released through Club44 Records, the track also marks Herndon's next step in an exciting new chapter with the Nashville-based label known for championing bold vocalists and genre-defying artistry. It is the first of a three-album deal announced recently with the label.

THIRTY is more than an anniversary album - it's a declaration of endurance, artistry, and authenticity from one of country music's most enduring voices.

