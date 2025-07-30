Warped Tour Returning To Long Beach In 2026

(DKC) Making a triumphant return to Southern California after a six-year hiatus, Vans Warped Tour continued its 30th anniversary celebration with a sold-out crowd of more than 80,000 attendees per day at the Shoreline Waterfront in Long Beach, California and organizers have announced the details for the 2026 installment of the festival in Long Beach.

Over 140 artists took the stage in the festival's hometown with highlights including show stopping performances from Long Beach icons Sublime, a special Ozzy Osbourne tribute by The All-American Rejects, appearances by skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, pop-punk royalty Travis Barker who joined rising act The Paradox for an electric performance of their new single, and many more that brought home the central point-Vans Warped Tour brings together generations of fans through community and love of music.

Nine Stages. Two Days. One Unforgettable Lineup. Still at the heart of Vans Warped Tour, fans are set to engage with new, up and coming talent and meet their favorite artists all on unforgettable stages across the festival grounds. The 2025 Long Beach, CA lineup featured: 311, 408, 3OH!3, 6arelyhuman, A Day To Remember, Anberlin, Arrows in Action, Asking Alexandria, Atmosphere, Ava Maybee, AViVA, Beauty School Dropout, Better Lovers, BIG ASS TRUCK I.E., Black Veil Brides, blackbear, Blessthefall, Body Count, Bowling For Soup, BOYS LIKE GIRLS, Bryce Vine, Cartel, Chandler Leighton, Charlotte Sands, Chiodos, CKY, CLIFFDIVER, Cobra Starship, Comeback Kid, Dance Hall Crashers, DE'WAYNE, Destroy Boys, Dexter and The Moonrocks, DRAIN, Dropkick Murphys, Drug Church, dye, Ekoh, El Centro, Enter Shikari, Falling In Reverse, Fever 333, Fishbone, Four Year Strong, From Ashes to New, Games We Play, GARZI, Gideon, girlfriends, Gogol Bordello, Goldfinger, Grave Secrets, HAARPER, HANABIE., Hawthorne Heights, Ho99o9, Honey Revenge, Hot Milk, Huddy, iann dior, Ice-T, If Not For Me, indigo forever, Jack Kays, Johnnie Guilbert, Jutes, jxdn, Kami Kehoe, KennyHoopla, Kim Dracula, Knuckle Puck, Landon Barker, Left to Sufferm Less Than Jake, LiL Lotus, LIL TOE (AMMO), LØLØ, Magnolia Park, Mariachi El Bronx, MEGG, Memphis May Fire, MGNA CRRRTA, MILLIONAIRE$, Miss May I, MOD SUN, Mom Jeans, New Years Day, Noelle Sucks, nothing,nowhere., Nova Twins, Of Mice & Men, Oxymorrons, Pennywise, Point North, Rain City Drive, Ringpop!, Rise Against, Royal & the Serpent, sace6, Saosin, Scene Queen, Selfish Sons, Silly Goose, Silverstein, Slaughter to Prevail, Sophie Powers, Speed of Light, State Champs, Stray From The Path, Sublime, Sueco, Sunami, Sweet Pill, Taylor Acorn, Terror Reid, The All-American Rejects, THE AQUABATS!, The Barbarians of California, The Dark, The Funeral Portrait, The Home Team, The Interrupters, The Mainliners, The Paradox, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Suicide Machines, The Vandals, The Wonder Years, The Word Alive, Treaty Oak Revival, TX2, Vended, We The Kings, Wiplash, World's First Cinema, Yung Gravy

Cans for a Cause: 46,000 Pounds of Canned Goods Donated to Food For Kids

A long-standing tradition of Vans Warped Tour returned in full force this weekend: fans who brought three canned goods to donate earned expedited entry into the festival, a hallmark of the tour's community-driven ethos. For the 30th anniversary in Long Beach, CA, Vans Warped Tour proudly partnered with the Food for Kids program, which provides weekend meals to students and families in 16 Title I schools throughout the South Bay community. Thanks to the generosity of our attendees, over 46,000 pounds of canned goods were collected at the gates for donation.

And the Band Plays On: Vans Warped Tour has already announced its return to Long Beach in 2026, with dates set for July 25-26. The 2026 presale goes LIVE this Friday at 9AM PST, giving fans the chance to lock in that $149.98 pass early - follow Vans Warped Tour Instagram for presale updates and more information.

