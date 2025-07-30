Watch The Starting Line's 'Circulate' Video

(The Syndicate) With all original members still intact since their 1999 formation, The Starting Line recently announced Eternal Youth, their long-awaited fourth studio album, set for release on September 26, 2025. This new record marks their first full-length in 18 years and their first-ever self-release as the album will arrive on the band's own newly launched label, Lineage Recordings.

Ahead of the new record, the band debuted their latest track, "Circulate", written at the zero hour while finishing pre-production in the recording studio, existing only from pure momentum. Rolling on a bed of pulse thumping rhythms, the lyrics materialized from a stream of consciousness approach to describing a surreal scenario of dance floor social politics and delayed reactions to creative expression.

Prior to releasing the latest track, The Startling Line debuted "Sense of Humor," the album's first single which provided a bold reintroduction to a band that has never sounded more focused. Made with a spirit of bolstered confidence, the longstanding band has built a composed foundation upon sonic agelessness and brutal honesty. The song exemplifies the pinnacle of The Starting Line's finest melodic tact, while simultaneously tapping into the peaking adrenalin of an infinitely young heart.

