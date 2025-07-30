We Came As Romans Ask 'Where Did You Go?' With New Video

(CNPR) We Came As Romans have released their haunting new single, "where did you go?," along with its accompanying official music video. The track, one of the final songs written for their forthcoming album' ALL IS BEAUTIFUL...BECAUSE WE'RE DOOMED' (due out August 22nd via Sharptone Records), marks a stark sonic departure for the band, embracing a darker, moodier atmosphere while exploring themes of identity, disconnection, and the ghosts of who we once were.

Speaking on the new track, We Came As Romans fontman Dave Stephens. "Where did you go was one of the final songs we wrote for the album, and it came together in a way that just felt special. From the first few notes, we knew it had a completely different energy- way moodier than anything we'd done so far on the record.

"Where Did You Go? is about the haunting feeling of being left without answers. It's about losing a part of yourself. When we wrote it, we were reflecting on a version of ourselves we felt disconnected from-the parts of ourselves we used to believe in, the ones with better habits, more clarity, more hope.

"The production instantly brought me back to nights of driving around at night when I was younger and gave me this overwhelming feeling of nostalgia for a time when life felt a lot simpler. The nostalgia is real, but so is the growth that comes with asking yourself those hard questions,"

