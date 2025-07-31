.

07-31-2025
Bandcamp Friday Returns Tomorrow

(HC) Bandcamp, the world's largest online music marketplace and community, has announced the return of Bandcamp Friday on Friday August 1st. On designated Fridays, Bandcamp waives its revenue share, ensuring that artists and labels receive the full share of sales.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, Bandcamp Friday began as a way to support independent artists and labels during the COVID-19 pandemic. What started as a temporary initiative quickly evolved into an ongoing, vital movement within the music industry.

The last Bandcamp Friday on May 2nd event generated over $3.2 million for independent artists in just 24 hours. Since its inception, Bandcamp Fridays have been a lifeline for many, generating over $140 million since 2020 - and counting.

While Bandcamp Friday may only last 24 hours, fans support artists on Bandcamp 24/7, 365 days a year. An average of 82% of every purchase is routed directly to the musician or label, typically within 24-48 hours. That kind of championing from fans has generated over $1.5 billion.

It is part of an exciting summer on Bandcamp, which recently integrated independent radio station takeovers into its Bandcamp Radio and is preparing to debut Bandcamp Clubs - a new way for fans to discover music, connect more deeply with artists and each other, and explore monthly selections curated by genre experts. More details on Bandcamp Clubs will be announced soon. Head to Bandcamp for more information.

