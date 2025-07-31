Bridges Ablaze Continuing Their Momentum With Next Single 'Break'

(BMA) Austin-based Bridges Ablaze, the buzzing rock band born from the serendipitous encounter between two incredibly talented artists-Brien Allen and Ruben Zamora-continues to captivate audiences with their transformative music journey.

As Bridges Ablaze exceeds 3 million streams across Apple Music and Spotify, and 3 million views on YouTube, they have some unexpected sounds lurking around the corner. Given the recent positive feedback for their most recent song/video, "Frozen," Bridges Ablaze have decided to thematically present their new EP in honor of a heavier and simultaneously more atmospheric sound. Somewhere between "gaze" and "thall," Bridges Ablaze aim to constantly reinvent themselves, and potentially even redefine what it means to be a modern rock act. Each release will continually expand audience expectations. The band garnered the attention of one of largest newspapers in Austin, Austin American-Statesman, landing a spot on "Meet the 25 Austinites in food, music and arts who are leading the pack in 2025" and are now releasing a new phase of material, starting with "Break," due out August 8 and accompanying video out August 22.

According to the band, "With a heavier chapter of Bridges Ablaze, 'Break' showcases a direction change, and also features vocalist Josh Calhoun from the metalcore band Whether, I. This song is a modern ballad about the breaking of a relationship, showcasing the feelings from the inside of the situation. The song communicates the experience of pain, despair, and being broken by the situation, and shines a window into the protagonist's heart."

From chance meeting to dynamic partnership, their story is nothing short of awe-inspiring.In the heart of El Paso, TX, Ruben Zamora, originally destined for a career in the Military, found himself contemplating his future. Despite previous band experiences, Ruben's unwavering passion for music propelled him towards a career in the industry. His professional approach to the chaotic music world has been instrumental in his success. A fateful visit to Guitar Center would accelerate his life's trajectory.

On the other side was Brien Allen, pursuing a Petroleum Sciences degree at the University of Texas. Brien's musical journey began in middle school when he taught himself the guitar, overcoming challenges with a unique determination. Inspired by musicians and situations that pushed him, Brien's dedication to improvement became his trademark. All this led him to an encounter at an Austin Guitar Center.

Their paths aligned as if scripted-Brien and Ruben, drawn by the magnetic pull of music, met in the afore-mentioned Guitar Center, recognizing each other's exceptional talent. The mutual admiration sparked a connection, leading to the formation of Bridges Ablaze in 2019. With a lineup of talented musicians, Bridges Ablaze made their mark with a compelling cover of 30 Seconds To Mars' "The Kill."

Their quest for the perfect producer led them to Robby Joyner (Fire From The Gods), where synergy on a personal and musical level flourished. The collaborative process became a harmonious blend of respect, flow, collaboration, and vulnerability. In 2023, armed with insights gained through mentorship under industry luminaries, the band orchestrated a professional release strategy, assembling a stellar team to execute every detail with precision.

