Foghat Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of 'Fool For The City' With Special Reissue

(ABC) It's become commonplace to hear the words, "I can't believe it's been 50 years since that album came out!" That exclamation comes this year for legendary rockers FOGHAT--Roger Earl (founding drummer), Bryan Bassett (guitar), Scott Holt (lead vocals/guitar), and Rodney O'Quinn (bass)--whose Platinum-selling fifth album, FOOL FOR THE CITY (which gave us the rock anthems "Slow Ride" and the title track) was originally released on September 15, 1975.

To celebrate this illustrious occasion, Rhino Records is releasing the 50th Anniversary Edition of FOOL FOR THE CITY on September 12, 2025. This special reissue available as a double-vinyl or double-CD version, features the newly remastered original tracks, as well as an electrifying bonus disc featuring a never-before-released live album recorded during two live performances at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago in 1975.

A limited number of autographed CDs and vinyl can be pre-ordered now on TalkShop.Live, which will include an exclusive insert signed by Roger Earl and producer Nick Jameson. On Wednesday, August 6 at 4:00pm PT/7:00pm ET, Roger Earl and producer Nick Jameson will appear on the site's Rock & Roll Channel with their good friend and host Steve Harkins for an in-depth discussion about FOOL FOR THE CITY and the incredible bonus material on the 50th Anniversary package.

Captured and performed by multi-talented bassist/producer Nick Jameson-the mastermind behind both FOOL FOR THE CITY and 1977's legendary FOGHAT LIVE-these raw, high-energy recordings have been resurrected nearly 50 years later. Mixed and mastered by Jameson himself at a studio in Reykjavik, Iceland, the result is a time capsule of pure rock fury. The CD edition will also include two bonus live tracks and a brand new interview with founding drummer Roger Earl and Jameson, diving into the making of "Slow Ride" and the magic behind the FOOL FOR THE CITY sessions.

"Nick is a genius," says Earl. "He worked tirelessly to make these live tracks as powerful as his original LIVE mixes-and we are absolutely thrilled with the results." Check out more from him about the album below.

"From the iconic album cover, to the first 30 seconds of the opening track, FOOL FOR THE CITY 50 years later is still as relevant today as in 1975," declares bassist Rodney O'Quinn. "A go to album while cruising down the highway of life. "

Lead/slide guitarist Bryan Bassett who has mixed, produced and mastered all of Foghat's releases since 2000 says, "Included in this release are several 'live' recordings from the band in 1975. The mixes for these live tracks were done by the multi-talented producer/engineer/ musician Nick Jameson who was the producer on the original FOOL FOR THE CITY record. An awesome set of rare bonus tracks for your FOGHAT collection. "

As singer Scott Holt exclaims, "FOOL FOR THE CITY, birthplace of 'Slow Ride,' as well as one the greatest most iconic album covers ever, the music inside this masterpiece continues to excite and entertain and 50 years on, still being embraced, consumed, treasured, streamed and played on radio stations all over the world! FOGHAT has an embarrassingly rich catalog, but the body of work that is FOOL FOR THE CITY is a standard of great American Rock & Roll! And now, remastered with bonus live tracks?!? What a great time to be alive and rocking out to FOGHAT!"

"I am absolutely thrilled that the four merry lads who created Slow Ride can at long last be heard performing together live," says Nick Jameson. "This performance happened mere weeks after we recorded the FOOL FOR THE CITY album, and we were at the absolute top of our game. And I'm so happy that FOOL FOR THE CITY once again sounds the way it did when it was first released. Love always to Dave and Rod; they live on in this music!"

And the party doesn't stop there. FOGHAT wants their legions of loyal fans to help celebrate. They're being invited to design their own version of the iconic FOOL FOR THE CITY album cover for a chance to win big. The Grand Prize is a trip for two to Las Vegas, NV to hang out with the band at their September 13 show at the Cannery Hotel & Casino. Second and third place winners will score exclusive band merchandise. All entries will be showcased in a special 50th Anniversary tribute video and on FOGHAT's social media. Fans should submit their designs by August 15 on the band's website. Download the original background HERE and let their imagination run wild.

