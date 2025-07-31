John Carter Cash Shares 'Snow On The Sand' Video

(AristoPR) Acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer John Carter Cash has released the official music video for his brand-new single, "Snow On The Sand," out now via Avondale Records and distributed through The Orchard. The single, accompanied by its cinematic visual, marks the first look into Cash's upcoming full-length album, Pineapple John, due September 12, 2025.

The official music video was directed by Joseph Cash and filmed at the historic Cash Cabin Studio. Pineapple John is a cinematic concept album that tells the story of a life-worn singer-songwriter named Pineapple John. Produced by John Carter Cash and Trey Call, the record explores universal themes of love, loss, redemption, and self-discovery through vivid storytelling and rich sonic textures.

The album's debut single, "Snow On The Sand," features background vocals by Ana Cristina Cash and Caitlin Evanson. The track embodies the album's emotional contrast, pairing poignant lyrics with evocative production that mirrors the warmth of the beach against the lingering chill of a past left behind.

"I'm incredibly excited to share 'Snow On The Sand,'" says John Carter Cash. "It's the first glimpse into Pineapple John and the beginning of what I hope will be a deeply personal journey for my listeners. The full album is a reflection of life's struggles and triumphs, and I can't wait to share it with the world."

The album features performances from some of country music's most talented artists. Marty Stuart plays electric guitar on "The Island Fair," while Clare Bowen lends her voice as a background vocalist on both "The Hole In The Bottom of the Sea" and "The Island Fair." Brandon Young, co-writer on "The Ocean Calling", also contributes background vocals on "Pineapple John" among other songs. John Carter's daughter A.B. Cash joins her father on "Beckoning Melody." "The Hole in the Bottom of the Sea" (featuring vocals by John's nephew, Thomas Gabriel), and other collaborations contribute to the album's depth, with each artist adding their unique touch to the tale.

Pineapple John features co-writes with a diverse group of songwriters, including Jack Ezra Cash, Caleb Caudle, Bill Miller, Thomas Gabriel, and others. Additionally, the album includes the classic song "Shame and Scandal," written by Lord Melody, and a rendition of "Jamaica Farewell" by Irving Burgie. Pineapple John will be released by Avondale Records and distributed through The Orchard.

Related Stories

Loretta Lynn, Charlie Daniels, Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash For Opry 100 Honors

News > John Carter Cash