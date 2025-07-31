Johnny Gill To Receive The Entertainers' Key to The City of New York

(2R) New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the return of the "Rise Up NYC" summer concert series, which will provide 10 free outdoor concerts to New Yorkers across all five boroughs this summer.

Inspiring all New Yorkers to come together and celebrate the world's greatest city, the Adams administration's highly anticipated concert series will also feature shows in collaboration with the City Parks Foundation's SummerStage and Globe Star Media, as it expands significantly for its fourth season. The concert series builds on Mayor Adams' "We Outside Summer," his initiative to ensure New Yorkers have a safe, enjoyable summer outside through a series of announcements, events, investments, and new programming across the five boroughs.

This Saturday, August 2nd, R&B Icon, multi award-winning platinum singer, songwriter, producer and humanitarian, Johnny Gill, will receive the 'Entertainers' Key to the City of New York', from Mayor Adams. The presentation will take place in the borough of Manhattan, in Harlem on 125th Street, with a celebratory performance in front of thousands of invited adoring fans.

""Someone once told me prayers the key to the kingdom and faith unlocks the door, this might not be the key to the kingdom of all kingdoms, but I'm truly honored to receive a key that encourage and reminds me to keep the faith and stay the course, I'm truly honored!!"" mentions Johnny.

On August 22nd, Johnny Gill will be globally releasing his new single, "ONE NIGHT" under his label partnership with The SRG Group | Virgin Music family.

