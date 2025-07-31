Kolton Moore & The Clever Few Celebrate Fatherhood With 'Strawberry Thief'

(MPG) Kolton Moore & The Clever Few have shared their new single "Strawberry Thief," the next offering from their upcoming sixth album A Place That I Call Home, out September 26. A tender ode to the joys of fatherhood, the new single arrives with a music video featuring home video footage of Kolton making memories with his family.

"This one is close to home, probably my favorite song on the record," says Kolton about the new song. "For me, the line that says it all is, 'Butterflies and dandelions / A little strawberry thief,' about my daughter always getting to the ripe strawberries in the garden before me or my wife can make it to them. It's about me coming to the realization that memories like that won't ever be recreated; they'll always just be memories."

On the video: "I knew this video would be an emotional experience, but as we shot the video and I kept seeing the clips of our little girl growing up - all the emotions of the song really came flooding in. The idea for the home video/ projector look came from my wife. I was kind of at a loss as to how we could visually capture this song and it make sense to everyone. The projector depicts how the memories look like in my head. Our evening fishing trips, swimming in the summer sun, making funny faces with mommy, eating all of the strawberries out of the garden before we even make it inside ... this is what 'Strawberry Thief' is to me."

"Strawberry Thief" follows the anthemic "When We Were Young," which All Country News hailed as "a soaring, soul-sparking ode to youth and the kind of freedom that can only be seen clearly in hindsight." Produced by GRAMMY-winner Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price), the Texas five-piece's forthcoming album A Place That I Call Home finds them navigating adulthood while taking stock of hard-earned life lessons along the way. Capturing their electrifying mix of rock, blue-collar storytelling and Texas-sized country hooks, the songs here are mined from Kolton's personal experiences, from wild teenage nights to mental health journeys. The end result is an album about redefining the meaning of home from a road-warrior band that used to play 250 shows a year when they debuted in 2012.

Made up of frontman Kolton Moore and backed by lead guitarist Ryan Wilcox, bassist Matt Gumley, keys player Sam Jones and drummer Aaron Dowd, the band strikes the right balance between Southern grit and maturity on A Place That I Call Home. With hundreds of millions of streams, they're now shining a light on their evolution without pulling any of the punches that have landed their music on TV shows like Yellowstone and American Idol.

