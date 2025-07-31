Kyle Hollingsworth Share 'Waiting on Time' Ahead Of Album Release

(BHM) Kyle Hollingsworth has released "Waiting on Time," the final sampling of his new album All We Are, out this Friday, August 1, 2025. "This was an organ based tune," Hollingsworth says. "I was thinking about Greg Allman when I was writing it. Some of the imagery came from that style. The lyrics speak of the struggle with addiction and staying on track. Falling down and getting back up again."

All We Are marks a bold new chapter in a career defined by creative risk-taking. With more than 20 years of solo work, seven solo albums, and over three decades with The String Cheese Incident, Hollingsworth continues to push boundaries, delivering a sound that's fresh, unexpected, and uniquely his own.

"Waiting on Time" follows the release of two earlier singles: "Colorado" and "All We Are." "Colorado" is a song that was inspired by mountain living. "All the images come from above 9,000 feet," reflects Hollingsworth. "From the fall colors to the sparkling snow and spring flowers, these mountains fill my spirit."

"All We Are," the title track to the album, is a shimmering, alt-rock-leaning single that trades extended solos for song-focused structure and lyrical introspection, yet remains undeniably funky in true Kyle fashion. Pre-save the new album now.

Alongside the new release, Hollingsworth has teamed up with 4 Hands Brewing Company (St. Louis, MO) to craft the perfect beer pairing to complement the music. Look for the collaboration beer this fall in the Midwest near Kyle Hollingsworth Band tour dates at select retailers and taps.

In support of the new album, the Kyle Hollingsworth Band will play a number of dates throughout Colorado, the Northeast and the Midwest. Including a fun-filled album release party at Kyle's iconic beer festival, Kyle's Brew Fest, hosted at Wibby Brewing Co in Longmont, CO, on September 6. Stay tuned for beer collaborations, the brewery lineup, special guest musicians including Jennifer Hartswick, exciting activities and more at Kyle's favorite event of the year. For all news and up-to-date tour information. Please visit kylehollingsworth.com.

Kyle Hollingsworth Band on Tour

Sept 06 - Kyle's Brew Fest at Wibby Brewing Co. - Longmont, CO

Sept 18 - Brooklyn Bowl - Brooklyn, NY*

Sept 19 - StageOne at FTC - Fairfield, CT*

Sept 20 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA*

Sept 21 - Annapolis Baygrass Festival - Annapolis, MD

Oct 24 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI^

Oct 25 - Howlin' At The Moon - Naperville, IL+

Oct 26 - Riverside Theater (outdoors) - Milwaukee, WI#

*w/ The Jauntee

^w/ Neighbor

+w/ Family Groove Company

#Free Widespread Panic pre-party in the street

