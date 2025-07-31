Mariah The Scientist And Kali Uchis Team For 'Is It A Crime'

(Epic) On the heels of the success of her first single, the Billboard hit "Burning Blue," Mariah The Scientist has delivered her follow-up single: "Is It A Crime" featuring Kali Uchis. The sultry new collab arrives ahead of the release of Mariah's fourth studio album, HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY, next month on August 22.

Mariah The Scientist is very serious about love, and she has no problem reminding her audience of this on "Is It A Crime" Mariah and Kali's intentional songwriting matches well with Matt1k and Nineteen85 production, and builds a world that today's hopeless romantic can momentarily lose themselves in. "Is it a crime to fall in love a couple times, tell me? What's it to ya, tell me? Is it a crime?" There's an abundance of replay value baked into the song's refrain alone.

There's a reason Mariah The Scientist isn't afraid to get real with her listeners these days. She delivered one of the preeminent R&B hits of 2025 with the outwardly vulnerable "Burning Blue," and the charts have responded in kind.

After peaking within the Top 25 of the Billboard Hot 100, Mariah's first Top 25 hit on the chart, "Burning Blue" has also earned the distinction of being the latest of the Atlanta singer's hits to be certified RIAA Gold. It has also topped Billboard's Rhythmic Radio and Urban Radio charts at #1, indicators of the true hit status her Hot 100 performance suggests.

"Burning Blue," released in May, made immediate waves upon release, shooting up to the no. 1 position on the Apple Music chart. Mariah was the first female soloist to occupy Apple's no. 1 spot this calendar year, earning nearly 30 million domestic and global streams in its first week across DSPs. The record's immediate impact was no surprise - millions of Mariah's fans tuned into her preview of the record from this year's Billboard Women in Music ceremony.

The song's official video only added fuel to its fire. The military-themed video, now at 18 million views and counting, immediately made global headlines, as Mariah's Claire Bishara-directed bold statement on love and vulnerability reverberated throughout the industry. In a viral interview with Complex, Mariah professed her dedication to the theme. "I'm being dead serious about this love sh*t," she said. "Everybody is laughing at me thinking it's funny. This sh*t not funny."

As a testament to her recent success, the new single Mariah the Scientist is featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music upon release to stream at all DSP's.

