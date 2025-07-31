Otis Redding Foundation Announces 4th Annual King Of Soul Music Festival

(TCG) The Otis Redding Foundation (ORF) proudly announces the 4th Annual King of Soul Music Festival, taking place September 12-13, 2025 in Macon, Georgia, to benefit the newly opened Otis Redding Center for the Arts.

In celebration of Otis Redding's 84th birthday and his historic performances in New Orleans, the legendary Preservation Hall Jazz Band will be joined by special guests including Lamont Landers and Yola (more guests TBA) to headline the gala event, "An Evening of Respect," at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 12 at the Macon City Auditorium. During the gala, the following awards will be presented:

Otis & Zelma Redding Award of Respect - Honoring those who embody the compassion, dignity, and community spirit of Otis and Zelma Redding through service, education, and the arts

Otis Redding III Award of Philanthropy - Recognizing individuals who carry on Otis Redding III's legacy of generosity, leadership, and dedication to uplifting others

Otis Redding Foundation Dream Award - Recognizing dedication, ambition, and artistic excellence

The celebration will then continue Saturday, September 13, with the "Big 'O' Homecoming Show & Dance," hosted at the Capitol Theatre and surrounding grounds at the Otis Redding Center for the Arts.

The 2025 King of Soul Festival is made possible through generous support from sponsors including Visit Macon and Gretsch.

