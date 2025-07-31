.

Otis Redding Foundation Announces 4th Annual King Of Soul Music Festival

07-31-2025
Otis Redding Foundation Announces 4th Annual King Of Soul Music Festival

(TCG) The Otis Redding Foundation (ORF) proudly announces the 4th Annual King of Soul Music Festival, taking place September 12-13, 2025 in Macon, Georgia, to benefit the newly opened Otis Redding Center for the Arts.

In celebration of Otis Redding's 84th birthday and his historic performances in New Orleans, the legendary Preservation Hall Jazz Band will be joined by special guests including Lamont Landers and Yola (more guests TBA) to headline the gala event, "An Evening of Respect," at 7:00 PM on Friday, September 12 at the Macon City Auditorium. During the gala, the following awards will be presented:

Otis & Zelma Redding Award of Respect - Honoring those who embody the compassion, dignity, and community spirit of Otis and Zelma Redding through service, education, and the arts

Otis Redding III Award of Philanthropy - Recognizing individuals who carry on Otis Redding III's legacy of generosity, leadership, and dedication to uplifting others

Otis Redding Foundation Dream Award - Recognizing dedication, ambition, and artistic excellence

The celebration will then continue Saturday, September 13, with the "Big 'O' Homecoming Show & Dance," hosted at the Capitol Theatre and surrounding grounds at the Otis Redding Center for the Arts.

The 2025 King of Soul Festival is made possible through generous support from sponsors including Visit Macon and Gretsch.

Related Stories
Otis Redding Foundation Announces 4th Annual King Of Soul Music Festival

News > Otis Redding

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Elton John Teams With Spinal Tap For 'Stonehenge'- Why The Original Alice Cooper Group Broke Up- more

Warped Tour Announce 2026 Long Beach Dates- John Bush To Revisit His Anthrax Days With Special Shows- Metallica Launch Exclusive Merch For Blood Drive- more

Day In Country

Carrie Underwood Returns For NBC's Sunday Night Football- Ty Herndon and Ashley McBryde To Reimagine 'A Man Holdin' On (To A Woman Lettin' Go)'- more

-
Day In Pop

Bandcamp Friday Returns Tomorrow- Johnny Gill To Receive The Entertainers' Key to The City of New York- more

Reviews

Video Premiere: Dustin Spears' 'Margarita Down'

Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix

Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer and Phil X's 'Back Of The School'

Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago

Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged

Latest News

Why The Original Alice Cooper Group Broke Up

Foghat Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of 'Fool For The City' With Special Reissue

Bridges Ablaze Continuing Their Momentum With Next Single 'Break'

Ana Popovic Leads The New Blues Festival IX Lineup

Radio Free Alice Take Fans For A Ride With 'Toyota Camry' Video

Kris Barras Recruits The Cold Stares' Chris Tapp For 'Bad Things'

Oxymorrons Announce 'Create. Destroy. Rebuild. Repeat' With 'BLK SHEEP' Video

Legendary Yes Guitarist Steve Howe Announces Special Reissues