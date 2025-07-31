Oxymorrons Announce 'Create. Destroy. Rebuild. Repeat' With 'BLK SHEEP' Video

(PAA) New York's genre-defying punks Oxymorrons have officially announced their upcoming EP Create. Destroy. Rebuild. Repeat. will release on September 12, 2025. The news lands alongside the release of the gripping official video for their explosive single "BLK SHEEP."
Visually just as raw and confrontational as the track itself, the "BLK SHEEP" video captures the chaos and catharsis behind the song - a full-throttle protest against the performative systems we live under. With a fast-cut, frenzied aesthetic that mirrors the intensity of the lyrics, the band holds nothing back as they confront the layered hypocrisies that shape modern life.
The upcoming EP Create. Destroy. Rebuild. Repeat. captures that same spirit. Written, recorded, and produced entirely by the band - vocalist brothers Deee and KI, and guitarist Jafe Paulino - the project marks a major turning point for Oxymorrons. It's their first release as a fully independent three-piece, and it's as raw, urgent, and self-defined as anything they've done.
"Create, Destroy, Rebuild, Repeat is more than just the title of our new EP! it's the cycle we've been living. This project marks our first fully self-written and produced body of work since Melanin Punk, and it reflects everything we've grown through musically and personally. From love and cancel culture to women empowerment and unapologetic truths! We poured our full selves into this. We've experienced major transitions like Matty following his passion for food, welcoming DJ our new drummer into the fold, and going fully independent. Through it all, we kept creating and kept evolving. This EP is a statement of where we are, what we've overcome, and where we're headed. As always, we refuse to be boxed in. We're artists first. This is our sound, our truth, our cycle." - Oxymorrons
Oxymorrons will bring the energy of Create. Destroy. Rebuild. Repeat. to the stage this fall on part two of Sleep Theory's Afterglow tour. They're also set to play the final Warped Tour 30th Anniversary stop in Orlando, FL. Stay tuned for more from the band as the countdown to the EP continues.
