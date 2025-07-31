Radio Free Alice Take Fans For A Ride With 'Toyota Camry' Video

(BHM) Australian new wave/post-punk band Radio Free Alice announce their new EP Empty Words, available everywhere on August 20, 2025. The second preview of their third EP arrives today in the form of "Toyota Camry," a single lashed with bright guitars and 80s-inspired backing vocals, globally premiered on BBC 6 Music last night. The song's official music video accompanies the release, directed by the band's creative partner Finn Robilliard.

This news arrives in tandem with the announcement of the band's first headline North American tour surrounding an upcoming performance at Shaky Knees in Atlanta, GA, this September and two sold out headline shows in NYC (the first selling out in 24 hours). Earlier this week, Radio Free Alice knocked their debut UK headline tour out of the park with six sold out headline shows in London and a newly announced slot at Reading and Leeds Festival.

Vocalist Noah Learmonth shared that "Toyota Camry" was inspired by a line from author Mark Fisher that he always found incredibly accurate: "everyone is bored but nothing is boring."

"We recorded it with Peter Katis (Interpol, Bloc Party, Frightened Rabbit) in Connecticut in a house that resembled the one in 'Monster House', a horror movie for kids about a haunted house I watched growing up," Learmonth continues. "Around the house were scattered Polaroids of other bands Peter had recorded albums with, legendary bands, like Interpol. Constantly stumbling across these fading Polaroids in the cutlery draw or whatever in the old wooden house felt weirdly fitting for the song - the song's about lost futures, haunted by the past."

The upcoming EP's title-track was released in March after being recorded during downtime between shows in London. It was produced by Ewan Pearson (M83, Stella Donnelly, Depeche Mode). Empty Words features two unreleased songs "Regret" produced by Ali Chant (Dry Cleaning, Perfume Genius, Soccer Mommy) and "Chinese Restaurant" both recorded in Bristol, UK, this year and together form a bold step in Radio Free Alice's wildly consistent output.

Off the back of their 2nd EP Polyester (2024) - which has hit over 2.5 million streams across its four tracks on Spotify alone since its release in August with support and acclaim from BBC Radio 1, BBC 6 Music (New Music Fix), triple j, FBi Radio, Triple R, Clash, the cover of DORK (UK), Complex, Pigeons & Planes, NME, Rolling Stone, The Line Of Best Fit and many, many others - Radio Free Alice toured extensively throughout the UK and Europe, joined the The Killers on tour across Australia, and co-headlined a national run with Big Special. Throughout it all, plus the acclaim on their singles "2010" and "Johnny," the highest kudos might have come from The Brian Jonestown Massacre's leader Anton Newcombe, who told the band they were "not sh*t" after accidentally catching one of their headline shows on Gadigal Land in Sydney.

Formed in Gadigal Land/Sydney in 2020 before making the move to Naarm/Melbourne, Radio Free Alice - Noah Learmonth (he/him; vocals, guitar), Jules Paradiso (he/him; guitar), Michael Phillips (he/him; bass, saxophone), and Lochie Dowd (he/him; drums) - continue to make their mark with their wildly consistent output and vital live performances. Their debut self-titled EP (2023) was nominated for Best Independent Punk Album or EP at the AIR Awards and quickly followed up with Polyester (2024). They've played countless festivals across Australia and Europe, with their US debut at SXSW earlier this year, and additional touring with Royel Otis and Sorry.

