(Day In Country) We are excited to premiere the brand new music video from rising country music star and Tennessee-born singer/songwriter Dustin Spears for his new single "Margarita Down".
The laid-back, country-tinged anthem was produced by Grammy Award-winner Jeff Huskins, whose credits include work with Jason Aldean and Lainey Wilson, and was recorded at BMG Studios in Nashville.
"Margarita Down" continues Dustin's tradition of signature blue-collar storytelling with a modern country twist with equal parts heartbreak and happy hour and also proves you never really know where inspiration will come from.
Dustin explains, "Margarita Down started with a simple question-I asked a girl what was wrong, and she gave me a three-hour story. I turned it into a three-minute song about a girl I didn't even know. Sometimes the best songs come from the stories you never saw coming."
Watch the video below and learn more about Dustin here
Warped Tour Returning To Long Beach In 2026- John Bush To Revisit His Anthrax Days With Special Shows- Metallica Launch Exclusive Merch For Blood Drive- more
Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral Procession To Be Livestreamed- David Gilmour Releasing New Live Package- Former Iron Maiden and Sweet Singer Paul Mario Day Dies- more
Carrie Underwood Returns For NBC's Sunday Night Football- Ty Herndon and Ashley McBryde To Reimagine 'A Man Holdin' On (To A Woman Lettin' Go)'- more
Kpop Demon Hunters Continue Chart Dominance- Emma Stone Stars In Jerskin Fendrix 'Beth's Farm' Video- The Wrecks Launching North American Tour- more
Video Premiere: Dustin Spears' 'Margarita Down'
Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix
Video Premiere: Kurt Deimer and Phil X's 'Back Of The School'
Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago
Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged
Legendary Yes Guitarist Steve Howe Announces Special Reissues
Elton John Teams With Spinal Tap For 'Stonehenge'
Singled Out: Dreamwake's Afterglow
Warped Tour Returning To Long Beach In 2026
We Came As Romans Ask 'Where Did You Go?' With New Video
John Bush To Revisit His Anthrax Days With Special Shows
Watch The Starting Line's 'Circulate' Video