Video Premiere: Dustin Spears' 'Margarita Down'

(Day In Country) We are excited to premiere the brand new music video from rising country music star and Tennessee-born singer/songwriter Dustin Spears for his new single "Margarita Down".

The laid-back, country-tinged anthem was produced by Grammy Award-winner Jeff Huskins, whose credits include work with Jason Aldean and Lainey Wilson, and was recorded at BMG Studios in Nashville.

"Margarita Down" continues Dustin's tradition of signature blue-collar storytelling with a modern country twist with equal parts heartbreak and happy hour and also proves you never really know where inspiration will come from.

Dustin explains, "Margarita Down started with a simple question-I asked a girl what was wrong, and she gave me a three-hour story. I turned it into a three-minute song about a girl I didn't even know. Sometimes the best songs come from the stories you never saw coming."

Watch the video below and learn more about Dustin here

