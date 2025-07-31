Why The Original Alice Cooper Group Broke Up

(MBM) In the new issue of Rock Candy Magazine Alice Cooper told editor Howard Johnson why now was the right time for the Alice Cooper band to work together again and why they split up in 1974 after seven groundbreaking studio albums:

"I've always known it couldn't have lasted between us back then. There were too many things in the way. Mike [Michael Bruce] went through a bad period, Dennis [Dunaway] had some physical problems, Neal [Smith] had some physical problems. Plus I was dealing with my cocaine and alcohol things and that set me back at least five years. At the end of the 'Muscle Of Love' album period, we were not on the same page lifestyle-wise. I don't think anyone really understood where the group should be going. We were dysfunctional.

"I think the way it has finally worked out is perfect. I never truly felt the band divorced. Rather we separated, and everyone went off down their own track. But what you have to remember is that we were in high school together, so we have real history... and when we finally got back together and started playing as a band, it felt just like coming home."

The new studio album they created, 'The Revenge Of Alice Cooper', with the help of 'fifth band member' producer Bob Ezrin has come out this month and sounds like they picked up where they left off in 1974...

"I was aware that some people were going to be cynical about whether we could do it, but the band sounds exactly like it did back in 1974. I was pretty amazed by that."

Read the rest of the interview with Alice, plus ones with Michael, Dennis, Neal and Bob Ezrin, in Rock Candy Magazine issue 51, along with in-depth interviews with Glenn Hughes, Steve Hackett, Gregg Giuffria, Gil Moore of Triumph, Brian Vollmer of Helix, and many other fascinating articles including a look back to September/October 1982, and a reappraisal of Def Leppard's juggernaut 'Pyromania' album. Get it here!

Related Stories

The Revenge of Alice Cooper Arrives

Original Alice Cooper Group Stream New Song 'Up All Night'

Original Alice Cooper Group Announce Special Fan Event

Original Alice Cooper Band Release 'Wild Ones' Video

News > Alice Cooper