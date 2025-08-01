Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Pay Tribute To Flaco Jimenez

(CMHOF) Statement on the passing of Flaco Jimenez from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum: "Flaco Jimenez was a paragon of Tejano conjunto music - exemplifying not only its sound, but its culture-blending spirit with his richly melodic accordion playing.

Whether he was recording with Bob Dylan, Linda Ronstadt or the Rolling Stones, or working with his own supergroup, the Texas Tornados, Flaco drew millions of listeners into a rich musical world they might not have discovered on their own.

"Streets of Bakersfield" by Dwight and Buck wouldn't have been the same without his sparkling touches. Neither will a music community that cherished his towering talent and open heart." - Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

