.

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Pay Tribute To Flaco Jimenez

08-01-2025
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Pay Tribute To Flaco Jimenez

(CMHOF) Statement on the passing of Flaco Jimenez from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum: "Flaco Jimenez was a paragon of Tejano conjunto music - exemplifying not only its sound, but its culture-blending spirit with his richly melodic accordion playing.

Whether he was recording with Bob Dylan, Linda Ronstadt or the Rolling Stones, or working with his own supergroup, the Texas Tornados, Flaco drew millions of listeners into a rich musical world they might not have discovered on their own.
"Streets of Bakersfield" by Dwight and Buck wouldn't have been the same without his sparkling touches. Neither will a music community that cherished his towering talent and open heart." - Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Related Stories
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Pay Tribute To Flaco Jimenez

News > Flaco Jimenez

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Get Credit He Deserved Says Gene Simmons- Creed's Scott Stapp Surprises Fans With 'Deadman’s Trigger: A Short Film'- more

Elton John Teams With Spinal Tap For 'Stonehenge'- Why The Original Alice Cooper Group Broke Up- more

Day In Country

Watch Tim McGraw's 'King Rodeo (Live from the Inaugural Music City Rodeo)' Video- Russell Dickerson Shares New Song 'Worth Your Wild'- Morgan Wade- more

-
Day In Pop

Chance the Rapper To Deliver 'Star Line'- Lil Wayne Launches Tha Carter VI Tour- Sam Smith Extends Intimate To Be Free: New York City Residency- more

Reviews

Live: Lollapalooza 2025 - Day One Report

Video Premiere: Dustin Spears' 'Margarita Down'

Live: Beach Boys Icon Al Jardine Rocks Phoenix

Live: L.A. Guns And The Rockett Mafia Rock Chicago

Live: Candlelight Concerts: 90s Unplugged

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Not Got Credit He Deserved Says Gene Simmons

The Devil Wears Prada Loses A Member

Creed's Scott Stapp Surprises Fans With 'Deadman's Trigger: A Short Film'

Finger Eleven Team With Richard Patrick For 'Blue Sky Mystery' To Announce New Album

Parcels Share New Song 'Summerinlove' Ahead Of U.S. Arena Tour

Punk Supergroup Ultrabomb Launching U.S. Tour

Deep Purple Share 'Things I Never Said' Remix

Singled Out: Moths' Wrath