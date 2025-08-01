Lil Wayne Launches Tha Carter VI Tour

(align) Five-time Grammy award-winning rap icon Lil Wayne kicked off Tha Carter VI Tour in Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live celebrating 20 years of 'Tha Carter' classics and the release of 'Tha Carter VI'.

Lil Wayne delivered a high-energy, career-spanning performance, igniting the stage with timeless tracks like "A Milli," "Lollipop," "6 Foot 7 Foot," alongside fan favorites and cultural staples such as "Fireman, "Blunt Blowin," and "She Will" The set served as a dynamic tribute to his legendary catalog.

Joining him on the road are special guests French Montana, Tyga, and NoCap on select dates and Belly Gang Kushington across all shows. Produced by Live Nation, Tha Carter Tour continues tonight in Virginia Beach, VA with stops in major cities including Toronto, Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas and more before wrapping up on Thursday, October 2 in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

THA CARTER VI 2025 TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 01 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Aug 02 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall

Sun Aug 03 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Aug 05 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre

Wed Aug 06 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 08 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 09 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Mon Aug 11 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Thu Aug 14 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Sat Aug 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sun Aug 17 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Wed Aug 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Fri Aug 22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sun Aug 24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Fri Aug 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Mon Sep 01 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

Wed Sep 03 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 05 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 06 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Wed Sep 10 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Sun Sep 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Sep 16 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Sep 17 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 18 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Mon Sep 22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

Wed Sep 24 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

Thu Sep 25 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Mon Sep 29 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 01 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Thu Oct 02 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

