Lil Wayne Launches Tha Carter VI Tour

(align) Five-time Grammy award-winning rap icon Lil Wayne kicked off Tha Carter VI Tour in Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live celebrating 20 years of 'Tha Carter' classics and the release of 'Tha Carter VI'.
Lil Wayne delivered a high-energy, career-spanning performance, igniting the stage with timeless tracks like "A Milli," "Lollipop," "6 Foot 7 Foot," alongside fan favorites and cultural staples such as "Fireman, "Blunt Blowin," and "She Will" The set served as a dynamic tribute to his legendary catalog.
Joining him on the road are special guests French Montana, Tyga, and NoCap on select dates and Belly Gang Kushington across all shows. Produced by Live Nation, Tha Carter Tour continues tonight in Virginia Beach, VA with stops in major cities including Toronto, Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas and more before wrapping up on Thursday, October 2 in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.
For all tour dates and ticket info please visit: LiveNation.com
THA CARTER VI 2025 TOUR DATES:
Fri Aug 01 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat Aug 02 - Atlantic City, NJ - Boardwalk Hall
Sun Aug 03 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Tue Aug 05 - Hartford, CT - Xfinity Theatre
Wed Aug 06 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Fri Aug 08 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Sat Aug 09 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Mon Aug 11 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Thu Aug 14 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Sat Aug 16 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Sun Aug 17 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Wed Aug 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Fri Aug 22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Sat Aug 23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sun Aug 24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 26 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Fri Aug 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Mon Sep 01 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater
Wed Sep 03 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Fri Sep 05 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 06 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Wed Sep 10 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Sun Sep 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Tue Sep 16 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Wed Sep 17 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Thu Sep 18 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
Mon Sep 22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
Wed Sep 24 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater
Thu Sep 25 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Mon Sep 29 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Wed Oct 01 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Thu Oct 02 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
