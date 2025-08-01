Maddox Batson Premieres 'No More' Video

(EBM) Following a breakout year that included his Grand Ole Opry debut, a high-profile appearance at Stagecoach, profile by NBC Nightly News and the launch of his First Dance (The After Party) Deluxe EP, rising country artist Maddox Batson just released a powerful new track, "No More," available now via Prosper Entertainment / Warner Records.
Written by Johnny Simpson, Josh Dorr and Batson, and produced by Johnny Simpson at BullRun Studios in Nashville, "No More" taps into heartbreak and healing with Batson's signature mix of grit, vulnerability and raw emotional delivery.
"This song's about finally walking away," says the 15-year-old Alabama-raised, Nashville-born artist. "It's about knowing your worth and learning when enough is enough. I think a lot of people, even my age, have felt that moment of courage where you decide, 'you're not breaking my heart again.'"
Fueled by a hook-heavy chorus and defiant lyrics, "No More" highlights Batson's continued evolution as both a songwriter and performer.
You ain't breaking it no more
Can't call my heart yours
First you act like you need it
Then you leave me in pieces on the floor
I hope you know that I wish you well
Was fallin harder than I've ever fell
Done it too many times before
But you ain't breaking it no more
Batson's momentum continues with his headlining I Need A Truck Tour, launching September 7 in Richmond, Virginia, and hitting 29 cities across the U.S., along with select dates on Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind Tour this fall, including a stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on October 2.
NBC Nightly News hailed Batson as "A young star, new on the country charts already striking a chord and hitting all the right notes." At the same time, Forbes declares him as a teen who "blends country and pop with heartfelt vocals." Batson continues to build a loyal fan base thanks to his high-energy shows, honest storytelling and genre-blending sound that connects across generations.
Maddox Batson's I Need A Truck Tour Routing:
September 7 || Richmond, Virginia || The National
September 14 || Oxford, MS || The Lyric
September 17 || Orlando, FL || House of Blues
September 19 || Jacksonville, FL || Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
September 20 || LaGrange, GA || Sweetland Amphitheater at Boyd Park
September 21 || Myrtle Beach, SC || House of Blues
September 23 || Columbia, SC || The Senate
September 24 || Greenville, NC || The State Theatre
September 26 || Greensboro, NC || Piedmont Hall
September 27 || Charlotte, NC || The Fillmore Charlotte
September 28 || Norfolk, VA || The NorVa
September 30 || Lexington, KY || Manchester Music Hall
October 1 || Knoxville, TN || The Mill & Mine
October 4 || Fayetteville, AR || JJ's Live
October 5 || Oklahoma City, OK || The Criterion
October 7 || Kansas City, MO || The Truman
October 9 || Milwaukee, WI || The Rave
October 10 || West Des Moines, IA || Val Air Ballroom
October 12 || Omaha, NE || Steelhouse Omaha
October 14 || Grand Rapids, MI || The Intersection
October 21 || Pittsburgh, PA || Stage AE
October 22 || Philadelphia, PA || The Fillmore Philadelphia
October 24 || Huntington, NY || The Paramount
October 25 || Wallingford, CT || The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
October 26 || Boston, MA || MGM Music Hall at Fenway
October 28 || Sayreville, NJ || Starland Ballroom
October 29 || Silver Spring, MD || The Fillmore Silver Spring
November 1 || Brandon, MS || City Hall Live
November 2 || Birmingham, AL || Avondale Brewing Company
Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind Tour Support Dates:
September 11 || Baton Rouge, LA || Raising Cane's River Center Arena
September 12 || Baton Rouge, LA || Raising Cane's River Center Arena
September 13 || Bossier City, LA || Brookshire Grocery Arena
October 2 || Nashville, TN || Bridgestone Arena
October 16 || St. Louis, MO || Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
October 17 || Rosemont, IL || Allstate Arena
October 18 || Saint Paul, MN || Xcel Energy Center
