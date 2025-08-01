Maddox Batson Premieres 'No More' Video

(EBM) Following a breakout year that included his Grand Ole Opry debut, a high-profile appearance at Stagecoach, profile by NBC Nightly News and the launch of his First Dance (The After Party) Deluxe EP, rising country artist Maddox Batson just released a powerful new track, "No More," available now via Prosper Entertainment / Warner Records.

Written by Johnny Simpson, Josh Dorr and Batson, and produced by Johnny Simpson at BullRun Studios in Nashville, "No More" taps into heartbreak and healing with Batson's signature mix of grit, vulnerability and raw emotional delivery.

"This song's about finally walking away," says the 15-year-old Alabama-raised, Nashville-born artist. "It's about knowing your worth and learning when enough is enough. I think a lot of people, even my age, have felt that moment of courage where you decide, 'you're not breaking my heart again.'"

Fueled by a hook-heavy chorus and defiant lyrics, "No More" highlights Batson's continued evolution as both a songwriter and performer.

You ain't breaking it no more

Can't call my heart yours

First you act like you need it

Then you leave me in pieces on the floor

I hope you know that I wish you well

Was fallin harder than I've ever fell

Done it too many times before

But you ain't breaking it no more

Batson's momentum continues with his headlining I Need A Truck Tour, launching September 7 in Richmond, Virginia, and hitting 29 cities across the U.S., along with select dates on Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind Tour this fall, including a stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on October 2.

NBC Nightly News hailed Batson as "A young star, new on the country charts already striking a chord and hitting all the right notes." At the same time, Forbes declares him as a teen who "blends country and pop with heartfelt vocals." Batson continues to build a loyal fan base thanks to his high-energy shows, honest storytelling and genre-blending sound that connects across generations.

Maddox Batson's I Need A Truck Tour Routing:

September 7 || Richmond, Virginia || The National

September 14 || Oxford, MS || The Lyric

September 17 || Orlando, FL || House of Blues

September 19 || Jacksonville, FL || Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

September 20 || LaGrange, GA || Sweetland Amphitheater at Boyd Park

September 21 || Myrtle Beach, SC || House of Blues

September 23 || Columbia, SC || The Senate

September 24 || Greenville, NC || The State Theatre

September 26 || Greensboro, NC || Piedmont Hall

September 27 || Charlotte, NC || The Fillmore Charlotte

September 28 || Norfolk, VA || The NorVa

September 30 || Lexington, KY || Manchester Music Hall

October 1 || Knoxville, TN || The Mill & Mine

October 4 || Fayetteville, AR || JJ's Live

October 5 || Oklahoma City, OK || The Criterion

October 7 || Kansas City, MO || The Truman

October 9 || Milwaukee, WI || The Rave

October 10 || West Des Moines, IA || Val Air Ballroom

October 12 || Omaha, NE || Steelhouse Omaha

October 14 || Grand Rapids, MI || The Intersection

October 21 || Pittsburgh, PA || Stage AE

October 22 || Philadelphia, PA || The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 24 || Huntington, NY || The Paramount

October 25 || Wallingford, CT || The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

October 26 || Boston, MA || MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 28 || Sayreville, NJ || Starland Ballroom

October 29 || Silver Spring, MD || The Fillmore Silver Spring

November 1 || Brandon, MS || City Hall Live

November 2 || Birmingham, AL || Avondale Brewing Company

Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind Tour Support Dates:

September 11 || Baton Rouge, LA || Raising Cane's River Center Arena

September 12 || Baton Rouge, LA || Raising Cane's River Center Arena

September 13 || Bossier City, LA || Brookshire Grocery Arena

October 2 || Nashville, TN || Bridgestone Arena

October 16 || St. Louis, MO || Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

October 17 || Rosemont, IL || Allstate Arena

October 18 || Saint Paul, MN || Xcel Energy Center

