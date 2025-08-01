Madonna Celebrates The 40th Anniversary Of 'Dress You Up' With Special Release

(align) Madonna celebrates the 40th anniversary of her quintessential single "Dress You Up" with three track digital release, out today. The song was the final single from the Diamond-certified album Like a Virgin on July 31, 1985, and continues to endure cross generational appreciation for this timeless dance classic.

With the tragic news this week of the passing of the doll designers and Madonna superfans Mario Paglino and Gianni Grossi, we dedicate this release to them. Thank you for dressing up so many of your creations in Madonna iconic looks over the years.

"Dress You Up" Track Listing:

1. Dress You Up Remix/Edit - 3:48

2. Dress You Up The 12" Formal Mix - 6:18

3. Dress You Up The Casual Instrumental Mix - 4:38

Related Stories

Madonna's Long-Rumored Release Veronica Electronica Coming Next Month

Sebastian Schub Previews 'Sing Like Madonna' With 'Be Still'

Madonna' 'Burning Up' Covered By Hamish Hawk

News > Madonna