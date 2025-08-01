Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa (Hosted By Dj Spinz) Launched

.

08-01-2025
(Mercury) Today, the legendary GRAMMY Award-nominated diamond-certified producer, DJ, and St.Louis-born artist soundtracks the season with the release of his brand new project, Metro Boomin Presents: A Futuristic Summa (Hosted by DJ Spinz), out now. Listen here via Boominati Worldwide/Mercury Records/Republic Records.

He throws it back to the 21st century's golden age of Atlanta hip-hop, rewinding to the era of 2010-2012 when the scene really began to catch fire - especially the Futuristic Era, when Yung L.A. and J Money carved a new lane that defined Atlanta's next wave and inspired a generation of hitmakers.

In order to get into this mindset, he tapped a cohort of iconic ATL MCs for these tracks, including 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Roscoe Dash, T.I., Travis Porter, Quavo, Young Dro, and Young Thug to name a few. Together, they channel classic trap vibes, timeless Southern swagger, and enough heat to scorch the stage at Magic City. Additionally, Metro Boomin, ushers in new prominent female ATL rappers (Bunna B, YK Niece) by connecting them with these ATL rap legends while also paying homage to Young Scooter and Takeoff. With all of these amazing nods to the ATL rap scene, this project serves as the ultimate love letter to Atlanta.

As always though, Metro Boomin pushes forward into the future as both a producer and an artist, upping his game and elevating the culture in the process.

