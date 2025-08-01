Morgan Wade Celebrates 'The Party Is Over (recovered)' Release With 'High in Your Apartment' Live Video

(SMN) Morgan Wade has released her newest album "The Party Is Over (recovered)" via Sony Music Nashville. The 11-track offering, which is comprised of a blend of newly-released as well as revisited songs from her catalog, sees Wade fuse her early artistry with her present musical journey. Also arriving alongside today's release is an emotionally moving live performance video of album cut "High in Your Apartment," showcasing Wade's commanding presence as a performer.

With "The Party is Over (recovered)" Wade continues the intense exploration of her psyche's recesses across 11 songs that she wrote solo. As the project's title notes, a handful of the songs date back to before Wade signed her major-label deal and have been "recovered" here with all-new versions. In a time of self-reflection, Wade revisited her earlier writing sessions to revitalize past songs that still speak to the person she is today. She has also been playing some of her most relatable tracks on the road to sold-out shows across the country. These songs, which so many fans have gravitated to live, are now available for the first time. "The Party Is Over (recovered)" connects Wade's past and present and breathes new life into her earlier works.

"I was a little bit nervous and I had to get out of my head with it," she says of dusting off these songs. "As a 19-year-old kid, I wrote these songs myself, so I had to look at it from that view. There's a lot of good memories that came back, but even the painful things that I was reflecting on, I was still glad."

At the album's onset, Wade first invites listeners into her world with "The Party Is Over," an anthemic, guitar-driven track that explores her lingering feelings in the aftermath of a relationship. "Another year and I can't leave you alone/And why would I want to?" she sings. "When the lights all dim and the party is over/Baby I still want you when I'm sober." With the songwriting prowess and powerful storytelling she is so widely known for, Wade captures the universal experience of holding onto a past love.

Over the past few months, Wade released a string of singles leading up to the full-length project including last month's "Left Me Behind," and the album's first single "East Coast." Both tracks set the tone for the album - grappling with concepts of loneliness and loss against her expertly crafted melodies. Album cut "High in Your Apartment" captures the recurring theme of substance-use and indulgence-a reflective relic of her life before sobriety. Another standout song is the deeply moving "Hardwood Floor," an emotive ballad that explores the heartbreak of infertility that many women today face. As a whole, "The Party Is Over (recovered)" offers a glimpse of Wade's stages of growth through the years - encompassing her past, present and hopes for her future self.

"The Party Is Over (recovered)" follows Wade's third album, Obsessed, released late last year. The project arrived as a solo-written opus, which No Depression celebrated, "She's without a doubt one of the finest singers in country and Americana music today, and this album is her best yet." The 14-track LP pared things back to the essence of who she is as a musician, storyteller, and human. Obsessed followed her debut Reckless (which Rolling Stone declared the Best Country Album of the Year upon release) and sophomore effort Psychopath, which was spotlighted by The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, People, Tennessean, Variety, and many more.

