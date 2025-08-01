Parcels Share New Song 'Summerinlove' Ahead Of U.S. Arena Tour

Australian indie band Parcels have released their brand new single "Summerinlove," which is the latest taste of their forthcoming album "LOVED" that will arrive on September 12th.

The song finds the band reflecting on a past relationship, exploring the questions "Am I in love? Is this enough?" through dreamy harmonies layered over their signature retro, yet timeless instrumentation.

The band says of their inspiration for the song, "Summerinlove is a nostalgic memory and a yearning for a past love that hopefully will return. It was written from the post break-up period where you're in denial, hoping for the relationship to continue in the future when really it's over. The track was recorded live in Golden Retriever studios in Sydney, Australia."

Parcels' electric festival sets hint at what's to come on their very first US arena headline tour, kicking off in California this fall. The band will make stops at iconic venues across the country, including Los Angeles' Kia Forum, New York's Forest Hills Stadium, and a triumphant return to the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Parcels World Tour

September 25th - Mitsubishi Electric Halle - Dusseldorf, Germany

September 26th - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands

September 27th - OVO Arena Wembley - London, United Kingdom

October 4th - Max-Schmeling-Halle - Berlin, Germany

October 7th - Forest National - Brussels, Belgium

October 8th - Accor Arena - Paris, France

October 13th - The Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

October 14th - KIA Forum - Los Angeles, CA

October 16th - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

October 17th - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

October 19th - Credit Union 1 Arena - Chicago, IL

October 21st - Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto, Canada

October 22nd - Place Bell - Montreal, Canada

October 24th- Forest Hills Stadium - New York, NY

October 25th - Agganis Arena - Boston, MA

October 27th - The Anthem - Washington, DC

October 29th - ExploreAsheville.com Arena - Asheville, NC

October 30th - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN

November 1st - Hulaween - Live Oak, FL

November 28th - Riverstage - Brisbane, Australia

December 4th - Sidney Myer Music Bowl - Melbourne, Australia

December 6th - Sydney Opera House Forecourt - Sydney, Australia

December 7th - Sydney Opera House Forecourt - Sydney, Australia

