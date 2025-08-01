Parcels Share New Song 'Summerinlove' Ahead Of U.S. Arena Tour

(TOC) Australian indie band Parcels have released their brand new single "Summerinlove," which is the latest taste of their forthcoming album "LOVED" that will arrive on September 12th, in partnership with Bose x NME C25.
The song finds the band reflecting on a past relationship, exploring the questions "Am I in love? Is this enough?" through dreamy harmonies layered over their signature retro, yet timeless instrumentation.
The band says of their inspiration for the song, "Summerinlove is a nostalgic memory and a yearning for a past love that hopefully will return. It was written from the post break-up period where you're in denial, hoping for the relationship to continue in the future when really it's over. The track was recorded live in Golden Retriever studios in Sydney, Australia."
Parcels' electric festival sets hint at what's to come on their very first US arena headline tour, kicking off in California this fall. The band will make stops at iconic venues across the country, including Los Angeles' Kia Forum, New York's Forest Hills Stadium, and a triumphant return to the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
Parcels World Tour
September 25th - Mitsubishi Electric Halle - Dusseldorf, Germany
September 26th - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands
September 27th - OVO Arena Wembley - London, United Kingdom
October 4th - Max-Schmeling-Halle - Berlin, Germany
October 7th - Forest National - Brussels, Belgium
October 8th - Accor Arena - Paris, France
October 13th - The Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA
October 14th - KIA Forum - Los Angeles, CA
October 16th - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO
October 17th - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO
October 19th - Credit Union 1 Arena - Chicago, IL
October 21st - Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto, Canada
October 22nd - Place Bell - Montreal, Canada
October 24th- Forest Hills Stadium - New York, NY
October 25th - Agganis Arena - Boston, MA
October 27th - The Anthem - Washington, DC
October 29th - ExploreAsheville.com Arena - Asheville, NC
October 30th - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN
November 1st - Hulaween - Live Oak, FL
November 28th - Riverstage - Brisbane, Australia
December 4th - Sidney Myer Music Bowl - Melbourne, Australia
December 6th - Sydney Opera House Forecourt - Sydney, Australia
December 7th - Sydney Opera House Forecourt - Sydney, Australia
